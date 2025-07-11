US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.
Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the US and additional duties on some products and countries.
Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place:
Trump’s tariffs: what is in effect and what could be in store?
Image: Karen Moolman
US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.
Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the US and additional duties on some products and countries.
Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place:
PRODUCT TARIFFS IN EFFECT
PRODUCT TARIFFS THREATENED
Trump says five African nations unlikely to face US tariffs
COUNTRY TARIFFS IN EFFECT
COUNTRY TARIFFS THREATENED TO TAKE FROM AUGUST 1
Reuters
MORE:
Brazil’s Lula pledges retaliation to Trump tariffs but keeps diplomacy open
WATCH | US tariffs on SA set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced
Trump says steep copper tariffs in store as he broadens his trade war
WATCH | Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny Lesotho
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos