World

Trump’s tariffs: what is in effect and what could be in store?

11 July 2025 - 09:14 By Andy Sullivan
South African exporters to the US have to deal with a tariff of 30%.
South African exporters to the US have to deal with a tariff of 30%.
Image: Karen Moolman

US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the US and additional duties on some products and countries.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place:

PRODUCT TARIFFS IN EFFECT

  • Steel and aluminum — 50%
  • Autos and auto parts — 25%

PRODUCT TARIFFS THREATENED

  • Copper — 50% to take effect from August 1
  • Pharmaceuticals — up to 200%
  • Semiconductors — 25% or higher
  • Movies — 100%
  • Timber and lumber
  • Critical minerals
  • Aircraft, engines and parts

COUNTRY TARIFFS IN EFFECT

  • Canada — 10% on energy products, and 25% for other products not covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA)
  • Mexico — 25% for products not covered by USMCA
  • China— 30%, with additional tariffs on some products
  • UK — 10%, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates
  • Vietnam — 20% for some products and 40% on transshipments from third countries

COUNTRY TARIFFS THREATENED TO TAKE FROM AUGUST 1

  • Algeria 30%
  • Bangladesh 35%
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%
  • Brazil 50%
  • Brunei 25%
  • Cambodia 36%
  • Indonesia 32%
  • Iraq 30%
  • Japan 25%
  • Kazakhstan 25%
  • Laos 40%
  • Libya 30%
  • Malaysia 25%
  • Moldova 25%
  • Myanmar 40%
  • Philippines 20%
  • Serbia 35%
  • Sri Lanka 30%
  • South Africa 30%
  • South Korea 25%
  • Thailand 36%
  • Tunisia 25%.

Reuters

