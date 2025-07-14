World

Iran 'will respond' to reimposition of UN sanctions

14 July 2025 - 17:00 By PARISA HAFEZI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. File photo.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. File photo.
Image: Tatyana Makeyeva/Pool via REUTERS

Iran will react to any reimposition of UN sanctions over its nuclear programme, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating on what actions Tehran might take.

A French diplomatic source told Reuters last week that European powers would have to restore UN sanctions on Iran under the so-called "snapback mechanism" if there were no nuclear deal that guaranteed European security interests.

The "snapback mechanism" is a process that would reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran under a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures in return for restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme.

"The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a press conference, without giving further details.

The 2015 deal with Britain, Germany, France, the US, Russia and China — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — states that if the parties cannot resolve accusations of "significant non-performance" by Iran, the "snapback mechanism" process can be triggered by the 15-member UN Security Council.

"The European parties, who are constantly trying to use this possibility as a tool, have themselves committed gross and fundamental violations of their obligations under the JCPOA," Baghaei said.

"They have failed to fulfil the duties they had undertaken under the JCPOA, so they have no legal or moral standing to resort to this mechanism."

Western countries accuse Iran of plotting to build a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.

The US pulled out of the deal in 2018 under the first administration of President Donald Trump, who called the agreement "weak".

Trump, whose second presidency began in January, has urged Tehran to return to nuclear negotiations on a new deal after a ceasefire was reached last month that ended a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel that destabilised the Middle East.

When asked if Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi would meet with Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, Baghaei said no date or location had been set for resuming the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rescued crew of Greek ship sank by Houthis taken to Saudi Arabia

Ten mariners rescued after Houthi militants sank a Greek ship last week have arrived in Saudi Arabia, maritime security sources said on Monday, after ...
News
2 hours ago

Blast 'caused by gas leak' injures 7 in Iranian city of Qom

An explosion at a residential building injured seven people in the Iranian city of Qom, Iranian state media reported on Monday, with the fire ...
News
4 hours ago

Iran threat to UK significant and rising, say MPs

Iran poses a significant and wide-ranging threat to Britain and, while not in the same league as Russia or China, it is one that is rising and for ...
News
4 days ago

G7 urges talks to resume for deal on Iran nuclear programme

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations said on Monday they supported the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged for negotiations to ...
News
1 week ago

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

The Israel-Iran conflict had raised alarms in a region that was on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  2. Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast South Africa
  3. Economy under pressure, Botswana to allow currency to depreciate quicker Africa
  4. Porsche Cayenne SUV found chopped up for parts at Limpopo workshop South Africa
  5. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

10 years since Iran’s nuclear deal reshaped its economy and foreign policy
Crews respond to fire at Fall River assisted living home