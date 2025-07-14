World

Many dead, injured after fire at US old-age home

14 July 2025 - 16:15 By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Shivani Tanna
About 50 firefighters responded to the incident and tackled the fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, US on Sunday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO

Multiple people died and many more were injured after a fire broke out at an assisted-living centre in the city of Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday, a spokesperson for the US state's fire department said on Monday.

"We are withholding the exact number pending updates on some patients' conditions," Massachusetts fire department spokesperson Jake Wark told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the City of Fall River and the families involved. Our hearts are with them this morning."

About 70 people resided at the facility prior to the fire, Wark said.

About 50 firefighters responded to the incident and tackled the fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility.

Firefighters rescued numerous occupants, but multiple residents were declared dead at the scene, while many others were transported to hospitals, he added.

Five firefighters were transported for injuries that were not life-threatening..

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Reuters

