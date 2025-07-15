World

China steps in as US pulls back from diplomacy: report

As US cuts food, health aid, China offers rice, financing

15 July 2025 - 11:45 By Patricia Zengerle
China is increasing its diplomatic reach as the US cuts its international presence, Democrats from the US Senate foreign relations committee said in a report released on Monday. File photo. :
Image: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

China is increasing its diplomatic reach as President Donald Trump's administration pares back America's international presence, Democrats from the US Senate foreign relations committee said in a report released on Monday.

The report, the result of months of staff travel and research, was released as the Trump administration makes deep cuts to the state department, including beginning on Friday to fire more than 1,350 US-based employees, part of a total reduction of nearly 3,000 people for the US-based workforce.

The administration has also cut billions of dollars in foreign aid, effectively shutting down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which funded most US humanitarian and development assistance worldwide. That led to the firing of thousands of its employees and contractors and the slashing of more than 80% of its programmes.

Critics said the cuts would undermine Washington's ability to defend and promote US interests abroad. Research published in The Lancet medical journal said the cuts to USAID and its dismantling could result in more than 14-million additional deaths by 2030.

“Within days of the Trump administration taking office and starting to roll back our commitments around the world, China was already labelling the US an unreliable partner,” senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top committee Democrat, told reporters on a conference call about the report.

“At a time when we're retreating, they are expanding their footprint.”

