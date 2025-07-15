In reversal, Trump arms Ukraine and threatens sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil

Artyom Nikolayev, an analyst from financial information firm Invest Era, said Trump did not go as far as Russian markets had feared.
"Trump performed below market expectations. He gave 50 days during which the Russian leadership can come up with something and extend the negotiation track. Moreover, Trump likes to postpone and extend such deadlines," he said.
Asked about Trump's remarks, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said an immediate ceasefire was needed to pave the way for a political solution and "whatever can contribute to these objectives will, of course, be important if it is done in line with international law".
Since promising a quick end to the war, Trump has sought rapprochement with Moscow, speaking several times with Putin. His administration has pulled back from pro-Ukrainian policies such as backing Kyiv's membership in Nata and demanding Russia withdraw from all Ukrainian territory.
However, Putin has yet to accept a proposal from Trump for an unconditional ceasefire, which was quickly endorsed by Kyiv. Recent days have seen Russia use hundreds of drones to attack Ukrainian cities.
Trump said his shift was motivated by frustration with Putin.
"We had probably four times a deal. The deal wouldn't happen because bombs would be thrown out that night and you'd say we're not making any deals," he said.
Last week he said: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin."
Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and holds about one-fifth of Ukraine. Its forces are slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine and Moscow shows no sign of abandoning its main war goals.
Evelyn Farkas, a former senior Pentagon official who is executive director of the McCain Institute, said Trump's moves could turn the tide of the war if he ratchets up enforcement of sanctions, adds new ones and provides new equipment quickly.
Farkas said: "If Putin's ministers and generals can be convinced the war is not winnable they may be willing to push Putin to negotiate, if nothing else but to buy time."
Reuters
In reversal, Trump arms Ukraine and threatens sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil
Image: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
US President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees to a peace deal, a major policy shift brought on by frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on its neighbour.
However, Trump's threat of sanctions came with a 50-day grace period, a move was welcomed by investors in Russia where the rouble recovered from earlier losses and stock markets rose.
Sitting with Nata secretary Gen Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin and billions of US weapons would go to Ukraine.
"We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to Nato," Trump said, adding Washington's Nato allies would pay for them.
The weapons would include Patriot air defence missiles Ukraine has urgently sought, he said.
"It's a full complement with the batteries," Trump said.
"We're going to have some come very soon, within days. We have one country that has 17 Patriots getting ready to be shipped. We're going to work a deal where the 17 will go or a big portion of the 17 will go to the war site."
Rutte said Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada wanted to be a part of rearming Ukraine.
Trump's threat to impose secondary sanctions on Russia, if carried out, would be a major shift in Western sanctions policy. Lawmakers from the two US political parties are pushing for a bill that would authorise such measures, targeting other countries that buy Russian oil.
Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Throughout the more than three-year-old war, Western countries have cut most of their own financial ties to Moscow, but have held back from taking steps that would restrict Russia from selling its oil elsewhere. That has allowed Moscow to continue earning hundreds of billions from shipping oil to buyers such as China and India.
"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs," Trump said.
"If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100%."
A White House official said Trump was referring to 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary sanctions on other countries that buy its exports. A total of 85 of the 100 US senators are cosponsoring a bill that would give Trump the authority to impose 500% tariffs on any country that helps Russia, but the chamber's Republican leaders have been waiting for Trump to give them the go-ahead for a vote.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram he had spoken to Trump and "thanked him for his readiness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace".
Zelensky held talks with Trump's envoy Keith Kellogg on Monday.
In Kyiv, people welcomed Trump's announcement but some were cautious about his intentions.
"I am pleased that finally European politicians, with their patience and convictions, have slightly swayed him (Trump) to our side, because from the beginning it was clear he did not want to help us," said Denys Podilchuk, a 39-year-old dentist in Kyiv.
