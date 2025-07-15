World

Trump statements on Russia and Putin are serious, require analysis: Kremlin

15 July 2025 - 16:10 By Gleb Stolyarov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. File photo.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. File photo.
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

US President Donald Trump's recent statements, including a threat of sanctions on buyers of Russian exports, are serious and require analysis, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

In a major policy shift underscoring his growing frustration with President Vladimir Putin, Trump on Monday announced new deliveries of weapons to Ukraine and warned that buyers of Russian exports could face sanctions unless Russia agrees to a peace deal on Ukraine.

Trump, who has said he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, later told the BBC, referring to Putin: "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him."

Asked about Trump's recent statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "The US president's statements are very serious. Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin."

"We certainly need time to analyse what was said in Washington. And if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will definitely comment."

Peskov continued, apparently referring to news of fresh weapons deliveries to Kyiv: "Decisions which are being made in Washington, in Nato countries, and squarely in Brussels, are perceived by the Ukrainian side not as a signal for peace, but as a signal to continue the war."

He reiterated that Russia was ready to continue direct negotiations with Ukraine and was still waiting for a signal from Kyiv on when the next talks could take place.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bessent no-show, Brics tensions set to cast shadow over Durban G20 meeting

Another no-show by US treasury secretary Scott Bessent, Donald Trump's tariff threats and rising tensions between Washington and Brics countries look ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Russia and China discuss Ukraine war, ties with US

Russia and China's foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the US and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, China and ...
News
4 hours ago

In reversal, Trump arms Ukraine and threatens sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil

US President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, and threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Russia agrees a ...
News
9 hours ago

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, saying they are necessary to defend the country ...
News
1 day ago

Trump criticises Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine and is considering additional sanctions on Moscow, ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa
  5. 'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025