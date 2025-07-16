World

WATCH LIVE | Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021

16 July 2025 - 08:05 By Isabelle Yr Carlsson and Anna Ringstrom
Experts have said the eruptions in the area could recur for decades, or even centuries.
Image: Iceland Civil Protection/Handout via REUTERS

A volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Wednesday, the country's meteorological office said, marking the latest outbreak near the capital in recent years.

Often referred to as a land of ice and fire, the North Atlantic island nation with its many glaciers and volcanoes has experienced a dozen eruptions since geological systems on its Reykjanes peninsula were reactivated in 2021.

The outbreaks, known as fissure eruptions, are characterised by lava flows emerging from long cracks in the earth's crust, rather than from a central crater.

The Reykjanes eruptions have not so far posed a threat to the capital Reykjavik, and have not caused significant dispersals of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.

The nearby fishing town of Grindavik, home to nearly 4,000 residents before an evacuation order in 2023, remains mostly deserted due to the periodic threat from lava flows and related earthquakes.

The Blue Lagoon luxury spa and the nearby Svartsengi thermal power station have also been at risk from lava in previous eruptions.

Iceland, which is roughly the size of the US state of Kentucky and has fewer than 400,000 residents, boasts more than 30 active volcanoes.

That makes the north European island a prime destination for volcano tourism, a niche segment that attracts thousands of thrill seekers every year to sites from Mexico and Guatemala to Sicily, Indonesia and New Zealand.

Reuters

