World

Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow

16 July 2025 - 07:30 By Steve Holland
US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to target Moscow. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not target Moscow and  Russian President Vladimir Putin should agree to a ceasefire deal by a 50-day deadline or sanctions will kick in.

His comments came after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported on Tuesday that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia. The newspaper said Trump asked Zelensky whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked if Zelensky should attack the Russian capital.

Trump on Monday announced a toughened stance against Russia for its three-year-old war in Ukraine, promising a fresh wave of missiles and other weaponry for Ukraine. He gave Moscow 50 days to reach a ceasefire or face sanctions.

The announcement set off a scramble among European officials to figure out how to make Trump's plan work and ensure Ukraine gets the weapons it needs. Later on Tuesday, Trump told reporters some Patriot missiles are on their way to Ukraine.

"They're coming in from Germany," he said.

Trump said he had not yet spoken to Putin after his announcement, but said it might not take 50 days to make a deal.

Asked earlier if he was on the side of Ukraine, Trump said, "I am on nobody's side", and then declared he was on "humanity's side" because "I want to stop the killing".

Trump defended the deadline he set for Russia to agree to a deal and head off tariffs and sanctions on countries that buy oil from Russia.

He did not say whether talks were planned to try to work out a deal with Russia.

He said: "At the end of the 50 days if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad."

Reuters

