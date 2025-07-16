World

WATCH | Severe storms in New York City area kill two in New Jersey floods

16 July 2025 - 13:30 By Joseph Ax and Maria Tsvetkova
A car is partially submerged on the street as a result of heavy flooding in the Elmsford area of Westchester, New York, on July 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Two people were killed in New Jersey during flash flooding as severe storms lashed the New York City area on Monday night into Tuesday, submerging cars and flooding subway stations.

The intense rainfall caused widespread travel disruption across the region's airports, highways and railways.

More than 5cm of rain were recorded in a single hour in Manhattan's Central Park, the second most for a 60-minute period in history, according to mayor Eric Adams.

Videos showed flooding in several subway stations on Monday evening, including a geyser of water spewing into a station on Manhattan's West Side.

Officials said the subway system was simply overwhelmed by the amount of rainfall in such a short amount of time. The antiquated sewer system can handle around 4.44cm of rainfall per hour, Rohit Aggarwala, the city's environmental protection commissioner, told reporters on Tuesday, compared with a rate of more than 10cm an hour at the storm's peak.

"I probably don't recall seeing that level of rain before," Adams said.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and said two people died in Plainfield when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

The victims were found in a submerged car, Murphy told reporters.

Murphy said that some places got 15.25cm of rain in less than two-and-a-half hours and that it appeared some locations experienced flooding for the first time. The governor blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

"That's the new reality," he said.

In Westchester County, north of the city, authorities conducted multiple water rescues as cars were submerged and highways shut down due to flooding. In nearby Rockland County, the suburb of Nanuet recorded more than 12.7cm of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Reuters

