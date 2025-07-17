That was an increase of 55-million kilowatts over last year's maximum. Provincial records have also been broken 36 times since summer began in the world's second-largest economy.
In some parts of the central provinces of Hubei and Hunan, which are the same size as Italy and Britain, respectively, apparent temperatures — a measure of how hot the combination of temperatures, humidity and wind make people feel — were forecast to reach 50°C on Thursday.
Similar apparent temperatures were also expected in the southern provinces of Jiangxi and Guangdong — home to populations equivalent to those of Spain and Mexico.
Besides scorching croplands and eroding farm incomes, higher temperatures can affect manufacturing hubs and disrupt operations in key ports, straining overburdened healthcare.
But the scorching heat is also giving consumer spending a boost.
Sales of air conditioners and hand-held fans have surged 112% and 103% month-on-month, respectively, according to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. The catering sector has also seen a notable rise in demand, as people seek out cool refreshments.
“It could improve consumer sentiment as it is helping sales of air conditioning, which is a big household appliance,” said Dan Wang, China director at Eurasia Group in Singapore. “And the services sector can expect to get a boost as people escape the heat by going to watch a movie.”
China's record-breaking heat pushes power demand to new high
Extreme heat affecting area home to more than 200-million people
Image: REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Days of record-breaking heat in large swathes of China pushed power demand to an all-time high in excess of 1.5-billion kilowatts on Wednesday, energy officials said, with temperatures forecast to feel like 50°C in some areas on Thursday.
An arc of sweltering heat stretching from the densely populated city of Chongqing in the southwest to Guangzhou on the coast has enveloped an area home to more than 200-million people in recent days.
A subtropical high pressure system, which causes warm and dry weather, drove temperatures at eight weather stations in the northwest and southwest of China to record highs in the past two days, state media said on Thursday, citing national weather authorities.
“The power system is holding up so far,” said Chim Lee, a senior energy and climate change specialist at the Economist intelligence unit. “But the real test will come as the summer wears on and there are still risks of potential power rationing,” he added.
Solar energy accounted for half of June's surge in power generation. Hydropower output nationwide was up on 2023, though still lower than the corresponding 2022 period, Lee said.
China's National Energy Administration flagged a “record high” on Wednesday in the country's electrical load for the third time this month.
That was an increase of 55-million kilowatts over last year's maximum. Provincial records have also been broken 36 times since summer began in the world's second-largest economy.
In some parts of the central provinces of Hubei and Hunan, which are the same size as Italy and Britain, respectively, apparent temperatures — a measure of how hot the combination of temperatures, humidity and wind make people feel — were forecast to reach 50°C on Thursday.
Similar apparent temperatures were also expected in the southern provinces of Jiangxi and Guangdong — home to populations equivalent to those of Spain and Mexico.
Besides scorching croplands and eroding farm incomes, higher temperatures can affect manufacturing hubs and disrupt operations in key ports, straining overburdened healthcare.
But the scorching heat is also giving consumer spending a boost.
Sales of air conditioners and hand-held fans have surged 112% and 103% month-on-month, respectively, according to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. The catering sector has also seen a notable rise in demand, as people seek out cool refreshments.
“It could improve consumer sentiment as it is helping sales of air conditioning, which is a big household appliance,” said Dan Wang, China director at Eurasia Group in Singapore. “And the services sector can expect to get a boost as people escape the heat by going to watch a movie.”
China steps in as US pulls back from diplomacy: report
The heat is expected to persist.
China's “Sanfu Season” — an agricultural marker believed to have been in use for more than two millennia — typically begins in mid-July and lasts until late August, denoting the peak of summer.
It is forecast to run from Sunday to August 19 this year.
In response to the early high temperatures, state broadcaster CCTV last week spotlighted a tradition of people sleeping with wax gourds, vegetables considered effective in absorbing body heat.
Over the past decade, the southern province of Jiangxi has experienced an annual average of 21.7 days of temperatures above 28°C, up from five to seven at the turn of the century, state media added.
There is a chance of some respite, however.
Weather forecasters expect temperatures to begin easing from Monday as a tropical depression east of the Philippines may strengthen into a tropical storm expected to be named Wipha and track across Taiwan towards southern China.
However, the low-pressure system could be blocked from advancing north by the subtropical high, keeping air conditioners running at full tilt and further straining the power grid.
Reuters
READ MORE:
G20 finance chiefs meet in Durban under tariff cloud
Using your 67 minutes to manage child eco-anxiety
How schools are being built for extreme heat — without aircon
World risks R700-trillion in economic losses from vanishing wetlands: report
New Zealand floods prompt rethink of government housing protections
Russia and China discuss Ukraine war, ties with US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos