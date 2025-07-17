Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday monetary policy is in the right place to allow central bankers to monitor the economy before taking their next steps, while warning the impact of trade tariffs is only just starting to hit the economy.
“Maintaining this modestly restrictive stance of monetary policy is appropriate to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals,” Williams said in a speech before a gathering of the New York Association for Business Economics. Holding at current levels “allows time to closely analyse incoming data, assess the evolving outlook and evaluate the balance of risks to achieving our dual mandate goals”.
Williams said the state of the economy is good and labour markets are solid, though he expects both to moderate as the year advances. The bank president pointed to ongoing uncertainty and warned against complacency over the impact of President Donald Trump’s import tax surge.
“It's important to note it’s still early days for the effects of tariffs, which take time to come into full force,” Williams said. “Though we are only seeing relatively modest effects of tariffs in the hard aggregate data so far, I expect those effects to increase in coming months.
“I expect tariffs to boost inflation by about one percentage point over the second half of this year and the first part of next year,” he added.
Williams said he expects the economy to slow to about a 1% growth rate this year and for the unemployment rate, now at 4.1%, to rise to 4.5% by year’s end.
Fed's Williams says tariff economic impact is only just starting
Image: 123RF/ sergireboredo
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday monetary policy is in the right place to allow central bankers to monitor the economy before taking their next steps, while warning the impact of trade tariffs is only just starting to hit the economy.
“Maintaining this modestly restrictive stance of monetary policy is appropriate to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals,” Williams said in a speech before a gathering of the New York Association for Business Economics. Holding at current levels “allows time to closely analyse incoming data, assess the evolving outlook and evaluate the balance of risks to achieving our dual mandate goals”.
Williams said the state of the economy is good and labour markets are solid, though he expects both to moderate as the year advances. The bank president pointed to ongoing uncertainty and warned against complacency over the impact of President Donald Trump’s import tax surge.
“It's important to note it’s still early days for the effects of tariffs, which take time to come into full force,” Williams said. “Though we are only seeing relatively modest effects of tariffs in the hard aggregate data so far, I expect those effects to increase in coming months.
“I expect tariffs to boost inflation by about one percentage point over the second half of this year and the first part of next year,” he added.
Williams said he expects the economy to slow to about a 1% growth rate this year and for the unemployment rate, now at 4.1%, to rise to 4.5% by year’s end.
Trump pressure on Fed may be backfiring: Mike Dolan
On the inflation front, Williams said he sees inflation coming in between 3% and 3.5% this year, before ebbing back to “about” 2.5% next year. Williams sees inflation at the 2% target in 2027. He also said he expects inflation in June to stand at 2.5% and core prices at 2.75%.
Williams weighed in on what had proved to be a tumultuous day for the central bank, as markets were buffeted by reports that Trump was moving closer to firing Fed chair Jerome Powell, a notion which the president later knocked down.
“I can't comment” on what the president said and how markets reacted, Williams told reporters after his speech. Responding to a question about what he would do as vice-chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) if Powell were removed, Williams said independent central banks deliver better results and noted that in his experience Fed officials and staff maintain a “laser-like” focus on the central bank’s overall mission and its work to keep inflation contained and the job market strong.
Trump has repeatedly blasted the Fed for not cutting rates, arguing the central bank needs to move the cost of short-term credit down to crisis levels. Meanwhile, most Fed officials say they are in a wait-and-see mode regarding rate cuts, as they look to see how the president’s tariffs will affect inflation, which even now is at levels that stand above the Fed’s 2% target level.
At the Fed’s June policy meeting, officials pencilled in two rate cuts for later this year and markets believe the easings could start at the September FOMC meeting. That said, a small minority of Fed officials have suggested an openness to cutting rates at the July 29-30 meeting, believing any tariff-driven inflation will be a one-off that officials can ignore.
Williams also told reporters that amid a drop in the dollar its status as the pre-eminent reserve currency remains unchanged. “There are a lot of fundamental factors that support the role of the dollar in global trade and in global financial markets and that I see is unchanged now.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
What’s known about whether Trump can fire Powell from the Fed
How Harris, Trump promises could feed market’s addiction to the Fed
Dollar dives to 2024 low, gold at record high on revived bets for jumbo Fed cut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos