Georgia's State Security Service said on Thursday it had detained two people for handling and attempting to sell $3m (R53.71m) worth of uranium which could have been used to make a deadly bomb.
The service said it had prevented a “transnational crime” involving “the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium”.
One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison.
The State Security Service did not say how enriched the uranium was but said it was such a powerful emitter of alpha and beta radiation that it could have been used to make a deadly bomb with mass fatalities.
Georgia, a country of about 3.7-million in the South Caucasus, has foiled several attempts to sell uranium or other radioactive materials since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, of which Georgia was a republic.
Reuters
Georgia stops sale of uranium worth $3m 'that could've been used in bomb'
Two arrested in western city of Batumi on Black Sea, says State Security Service
Image: 123RF
Georgia's State Security Service said on Thursday it had detained two people for handling and attempting to sell $3m (R53.71m) worth of uranium which could have been used to make a deadly bomb.
The service said it had prevented a “transnational crime” involving “the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium”.
One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison.
The State Security Service did not say how enriched the uranium was but said it was such a powerful emitter of alpha and beta radiation that it could have been used to make a deadly bomb with mass fatalities.
Georgia, a country of about 3.7-million in the South Caucasus, has foiled several attempts to sell uranium or other radioactive materials since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, of which Georgia was a republic.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Kremlin declines to comment on Medvedev's remarks about possible preemptive strikes against West
Russia attacks Ukraine with hundreds of drones, energy infrastructure hit
Russia and China discuss Ukraine war, ties with US
Blast 'caused by gas leak' injures 7 in Iranian city of Qom
Defects in metal tubes delay return to service of Koeberg unit 1
Trump says Iran has not agreed to inspections, give up enrichment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos