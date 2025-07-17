World

Georgia stops sale of uranium worth $3m 'that could've been used in bomb'

Two arrested in western city of Batumi on Black Sea, says State Security Service

17 July 2025 - 16:20 By Lucy Papachristou
Georgia's State Security Service says it prevented a 'transnational crime' involving 'the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Georgia's State Security Service said on Thursday it had detained two people for handling and attempting to sell $3m (R53.71m) worth of uranium which could have been used to make a deadly bomb.

The service said it had prevented a “transnational crime” involving “the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, in particular, the radioactive chemical element uranium”.

One Georgian citizen and one foreigner were arrested in the western city of Batumi on the Black Sea, the statement said. The pair, whom the statement did not name, could face up to 10 years in prison.

The State Security Service did not say how enriched the uranium was but said it was such a powerful emitter of alpha and beta radiation that it could have been used to make a deadly bomb with mass fatalities.

Georgia, a country of about 3.7-million in the South Caucasus, has foiled several attempts to sell uranium or other radioactive materials since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, of which Georgia was a republic.

Reuters

