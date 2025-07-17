World

Kremlin declines to comment on Medvedev's remarks about possible preemptive strikes against West

17 July 2025 - 15:40 By Dmitry Antonov
Russia's Security Council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Alexei Maishev/Pool via REUTERS

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on remarks made by former president Dmitry Medvedev about potential preemptive strikes on the West, but said Medvedev was right to draw attention to a "confrontational environment" in Europe.

Medvedev, deputy chairperson of Russia's Security Council, said earlier on Thursday that the West was practically waging a full-scale war against Russia and that Moscow should respond in full and, if necessary, launch preemptive strikes, the TASS state news agency reported.

Asked about the remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he would not comment in detail as he was a spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin and not Medvedev, but that Medvedev had vast experience and was expressing his own opinion.

Reuters

