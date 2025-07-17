World

US justice department fires federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, daughter of ex-FBI head James Comey

17 July 2025 - 07:59 By Sarah N Lynch and Kanishka Singh
Maurene Comey points at Ghislaine Maxwell as she delivers the rebuttal argument for the government during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking.
Image: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The US justice department has fired Maurene Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI director James Comey and the federal prosecutor in the cases involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, and he is under investigation along with former CIA director John Brennan. Trump has previously attacked Brennan and Comey for their roles in the investigations about claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, which Trump won.

Maurene Comey could not immediately be reached for comment. The justice department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The development was reported earlier by Politico and ABC News.

Comey, who was an assistant US attorney in the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan, was not provided with an explanation for her firing and was given a memo that cited the president's powers to terminate employees under the US constitution, the two sources said, asking not to be identified.

She had successfully prosecuted Maxwell, a British socialite and associate of Epstein. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for helping accused sex offender and globetrotting financier Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The Epstein case has been in the news recently after the Trump administration reversed course last week on its pledge to release documents it had suggested contained major revelations about Epstein and his alleged clientele. The reversal has enraged some of Trump's most loyal followers.

Comey also prosecuted Combs, who is due to be sentenced on October 3 after the music mogul was convicted on charges of transporting sex workers to engage in drug-fueled sexual performances.

Combs, 55, remains in the Brooklyn jail where he has been held since his arrest in  September. Jurors cleared him recently of the most serious charges he faced.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking minors when he died by suicide in jail in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed after his death.

The justice department has been firing prosecutors who have worked on cases involving Trump or his political allies.

Attorney general Pam Bondi on Friday fired several justice department employees who worked for special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump's retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Reuters

