World

WATCH | Barack and Michelle Obama slam divorce rumours

17 July 2025 - 19:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama address divorce rumours.
Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama address divorce rumours.
Image: Michelle Obama/ instagram

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have scotched rumours that they are getting divorced. 

In a recent podcast of In My Opinion (IMO) hosted by Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson, the world's famous power couple spoke out on the matter for the first time.

As Barack joined the set, Michelle greeted him with a warm hug and a peck on the cheek, prompting Robinson to jokingly ask, “You guys like each other?” Michelle said “Oh, yes ... It's my husband.” Barack jokingly replied, “She took me back,” and the pair erupted in laughter.

Michelle described Barack as a “very special person” to her and “very dear” to her heart.

“There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man,” Michelle said. “We’ve had some really tough times, we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.” Barack jokingly responded: “Don’t make me cry now.”

Speculation about their marriage being on the rocks was fuelled by Barack's solo appearance at President Donald Trump's second inauguration and former president Jimmy Carter's funeral. But Michelle dismissed the speculation, saying that whenever they're not in the same room together, people assume they're divorced.

Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and married three years later. They have two daughters. The couple have always been open about the challenges they've faced and the efforts they've made to maintain a healthy relationship.

TimesLIVE

Former President of the United States Barack Obama sits down with Michelle and Craig to answer a listener’s question about raising emotionally intelligent young men.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Taraji P Henson’s 'Babemba' mix-up sparks social media outburst

Taraji P Henson's touching anecdote quickly garnered attention but not for the reasons she would have wanted.
News
1 month ago

Paris Fashion Week: MaXhosa Africa, Khosi Nkosi bring the best of Mzansi

Xhosa designs featured alongside the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Hermes at Paris Fashion Week (PFW) yesterday.
News
4 months ago

Obama hails ‘power of pluralism’ as some Democrats push to pass the torch

Former US president Barack Obama, who has mostly stayed quiet in the weeks since vice president Kamala Harris' election loss, on Thursday urged a new ...
News
7 months ago

Michelle Obama backs Harris in Michigan, where Trump courts Muslim vote

Republican Donald Trump appealed to Muslim voters in Michigan on Saturday as Michelle Obama made an impassioned plea on behalf of Kamala Harris at ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  2. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  3. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  4. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  5. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa

Latest Videos

BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...
"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT