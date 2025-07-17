Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have scotched rumours that they are getting divorced.
In a recent podcast of In My Opinion (IMO) hosted by Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson, the world's famous power couple spoke out on the matter for the first time.
As Barack joined the set, Michelle greeted him with a warm hug and a peck on the cheek, prompting Robinson to jokingly ask, “You guys like each other?” Michelle said “Oh, yes ... It's my husband.” Barack jokingly replied, “She took me back,” and the pair erupted in laughter.
Michelle described Barack as a “very special person” to her and “very dear” to her heart.
“There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man,” Michelle said. “We’ve had some really tough times, we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.” Barack jokingly responded: “Don’t make me cry now.”
Speculation about their marriage being on the rocks was fuelled by Barack's solo appearance at President Donald Trump's second inauguration and former president Jimmy Carter's funeral. But Michelle dismissed the speculation, saying that whenever they're not in the same room together, people assume they're divorced.
Michelle and Barack met in 1989 and married three years later. They have two daughters. The couple have always been open about the challenges they've faced and the efforts they've made to maintain a healthy relationship.
WATCH | Barack and Michelle Obama slam divorce rumours
Former President of the United States Barack Obama sits down with Michelle and Craig to answer a listener’s question about raising emotionally intelligent young men.
