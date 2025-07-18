World

Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia

18 July 2025 - 14:30 By Abu Sultan, Yazhini MV, Disha Mishra and Gnaneshwar Rajan
An earthquake in Chile on Thursday is the latest in a series of quakes this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Chile on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 49km, it said.

It is the latest in a series of quakes in recent days, according to GFZ:

  • Earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 7.1 struck the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, at a depth of 10km. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for portions of Alaska after the earthquake.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 10km.
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, the country's geophysics agency said, at a depth of 98km. The GFZ reported the quake was of 6.8 magnitude

Reuters

