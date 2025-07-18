World

G20: Japan finance minister calls for vigilance against FX volatility

18 July 2025 - 12:40 By Makiko Yamazaki
The fourth Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting of South Africa’s G20 presidency is under way at the Capital Hotel in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Japanese finance minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday called for vigilance against excessive foreign exchange volatility at the meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in Durban.

"I told the meeting that based on the existing G20 foreign exchange commitments, we should continue to be cautious about excessive volatility driven by speculative movements," he told a press conference after the first day of the meeting.

Japan's currency this week touched its weakest level since early April against the dollar and a one-year low against the euro, as polls showed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition was in danger of losing its majority in the upper house.

Kato also said he had expressed concerns to his G20 counterparts about the impact of US tariffs on global economies and financial markets.

"Tariffs are not an appropriate measure to correct the current account imbalance," he said, adding that G20 should address the issues of imbalance though calm and constructive dialogue.

Reuters

