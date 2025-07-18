World

LISTEN | Economic uncertainty cannot be new norm, says Canada at G20

18 July 2025 - 10:30 By Philip Blenkinsop
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
G20 finance ministers attend the third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Durban.
G20 finance ministers attend the third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Major economies cannot allow uncertainty to become the new norm even though they face a novel world of growing trade restrictions and tariffs, Canada's finance minister said on Thursday.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting near Durban face a challenge to produce a final communique at a meeting overshadowed by Donald Trump's tariffs and in the absence of US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

Canada's Francois-Philippe Champagne told Reuters he was cautiously optimistic a final communique would be agreed, but that the G20 of large developed and developing countries had in any case to send a clear message.

"We cannot allow uncertainty to become the new certainty. Uncertainty is the word that came probably the most in the discussions today," he said at the end of the first day of the July 17-18 G20 meeting.

Champagne saw a major rebalancing of trade due to restrictions and tariffs that would lead to diversification, different alliances and even new shipping lanes.

The minister, who will also chair a G7 meeting on Friday morning, said he wanted the G20 to end with statements that restored business and consumer confidence, saying there were a number of things nations could collectively work on to do so.

This included infrastructure investment and African development, describing the continent as "in many ways the future", with a fast-growing $3.4-trillion (R60.20-trillion) economy and a rapidly expanding young population who needed to be given opportunities.

Germany leads the way with R207m investment to boost Africa’s development trajectory

The third G20 finance forum has a firm focus on youth and private sector-led growth
Africa
6 hours ago

"The three pillars that attract investment are stability, predictability and the rule of law. And we need to work on that. I've even invited a number of African countries to formalise growing investment protection agreement," he said.

"We want to see a flow of investments. We need to tackle that to provide investors the kind of confidence they need to invest."

Reuters

MORE:

SA and UK forge infrastructure partnership to boost local government capacity

South Africa has signed an infrastructure delivery pact with the UK that aims to improve asset management and build capacity at local government ...
Politics
13 hours ago

WATCH | Germany pledges €10m to World Bank trust fund at G20 summit's 'Compact with Africa' meeting

Germany will provide an initial contribution of €10m (R207.33m) to the World Bank trust fund this year with the support of the Compact with Africa, ...
News
22 hours ago

G20 finance chiefs meet in Durban under tariff cloud

G20 finance chiefs will meet in Durban on Thursday under the shadow of US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and questions about their ability ...
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | Kganyago asserts Africa's G20 agenda despite tariffs, Bessent absence

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday an "African agenda", including climate change and cross-border payment ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

Out of This World: The Most Valuable Martian Meteorite Ever Sold | Bidding ...
Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne Talks Tariffs | Bloomberg ...