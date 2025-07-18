World

Russia says it downed 73 Ukrainian drones, including 3 flying to Moscow

18 July 2025 - 13:40 By Ronald Popeski and Lidia Kelly
A serviceman from the mobile air defence unit of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires a ZPU-2 anti-aircraft machine gun towards a Russian drone during an overnight shift in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, on July 17 2025.
A serviceman from the mobile air defence unit of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires a ZPU-2 anti-aircraft machine gun towards a Russian drone during an overnight shift in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, on July 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Russian air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three heading for Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said on Friday.

Most of the drones were downed over Russia's southwestern regions, including 31 over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, made no mention of casualties or damage, but said emergency services were examining the area where drone fragments fell to the ground.

The federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, briefly ordered the suspension of operations at two airports near the capital, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, but services were later resumed.

Operations were halted well after midnight at a third Moscow airport, Vnukovo before being reinstated by the morning. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks.

Kyiv says its strikes inside Russia are necessary to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow's efforts in its war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

Reuters

