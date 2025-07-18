World

Syrian forces prepare to redeploy to Sweida despite Israeli warnings

18 July 2025 - 12:10 By Maya Gebeily
Members of Syrian security forces after Syrian troops entered the predominantly Druze city of Sweida on Tuesday following two days of clashes on July 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

Syrian security forces are preparing to redeploy to the Druze-majority city of Sweida to quell fighting with Bedouin tribes, a Syrian interior ministry spokesperson said on Friday, further straining a fragile truce in Syria's south.

A ceasefire announced on Wednesday briefly ended days of bloody fighting that erupted when Bedouin and Druze fighters clashed in Sweida province, prompting the Syrian government to send in troops — further spiking violence.

The clashes drew in Israel, which said it would not allow Syria's Islamist-led government to deploy troops to the south and struck Syrian troops in Sweida, the defence ministry and close to the presidential palace in Damascus.

Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida after the truce was announced but clashes sparked up again late Thursday between the tribal Bedouin fighters and the Druze, part of a religious minority that also has followers in Lebanon and Israel.

Israel's military carried out fresh strikes in Sweida province overnight.

Describing Syria's new rulers as barely disguised jihadists, Israel has vowed to shield the area's Druze community from attack, encouraged by calls from Israel's own Druze minority.

Its deep distrust of Syria's new Islamist-led leadership appears to be at odds with the US, which said it did not support recent Israeli strikes on Syria.

The US intervened to help secure the earlier truce between government forces and Druze fighters, and the White House said on Thursday that it appeared to be holding.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has worked to establish warmer ties with the US, accused Israel of trying to fracture Syria and promised to protect its Druze minority.

Reuters

