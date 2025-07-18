World

Tariff war must end quickly, Germany's Klingbeil tells G7 partners

18 July 2025 - 14:28 By Maria Martinez
German minister of finance Lars Klingbeil speaks during an interview at the G20 finance meeting in Durban on July 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

German finance minister Lars Klingbeil made clear in a meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) major economies on Friday that the global trade conflict must be ended quickly, he told reporters.

“But I also want to say very clearly: there will be no deal at any price, there should be no victory at any price,” Klingbeil said in Durban on the sidelines of the G20 finance chiefs meetings, where G7 ministers also met separately.

Klingbeil called for a fair deal between the US and Europe on tariffs.

The 30% tariff on imports from EU threatened by US President Donald Trump would, if implemented, be a game-changer for Europe and a heavy blow for Germany with its export-orientated economy.

Germany leads the way with R207m investment to boost Africa’s development trajectory

The third G20 finance forum has a firm focus on youth and private sector-led growth
Africa
13 hours ago

Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel also warned of the “great global damage” the uncertainty from tariffs is causing.

“My appeal to the US side is not to play games with the situation, because in the end, the prosperity of us all is at stake here,” Nagel said at the press event with Klingbeil.

The head of Bundesbank had warned on Thursday in an interview with Reuters that the tariff plans risk wiping out even a modest recovery in Europe's largest economy in the coming years.

US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent did not attend the two-day G20 meeting in person, his second absence from a G20 event in South Africa this year, though he did join the G7 meeting online on Friday morning, according to Klingbeil.

WATCH | Germany pledges €10m to World Bank trust fund at G20 summit's 'Compact with Africa' meeting

Germany will provide an initial contribution of €10m (R207.33m) to the World Bank trust fund this year with the support of the Compact with Africa, ...
News
1 day ago

“We were once again very much in agreement that we want to overcome existing problems, that in the end there should be a solution,” Klingbeil said, referring to his talks with ministers from the G7 nations.

However, the EU is ready and willing to take determined countermeasures if a negotiated solution with the US was not found, Klingbeil said.

“In the end, for me it is about protecting jobs and companies in Europe.”

Brussels is discussing countermeasures if a deal is not reached by August 1, including the so-called anti-coercion instrument, which allows the bloc to retaliate against countries that put pressure on EU members to change economic policies.

Asked about this instrument in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Klingbeil said talks are now focusing on finding a joint solution with Washington, but if it doesn't work out, the EU will act “united and decisively”.

Reuters

