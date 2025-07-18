World

Trump asks for release of grand jury documents in Epstein case

18 July 2025 - 09:21 By Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil
Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture in his base of support. Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax. File photo
Image: Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump's administration will ask a court to allow the release of grand jury testimony in the case of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after some of his supporters reacted in fury to a report concluding there was no evidence to support long-running theories about his case.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked attorney-general Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Shortly after Trump's statement, Bondi said on X the justice department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

“President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi wrote.

Some Trump supporters have raised questions about Epstein, the disgraced financier, after the justice department this month concluded there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about his clients and 2019 death in prison.

Bondi had pledged months earlier to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs”.

Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture in his base of support. Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax.

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 and he was arrested before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.

Reuters

