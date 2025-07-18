World

WATCH | Pakistan's monsoon death toll climbs after 63 die in one day

18 July 2025 - 15:30 By Mubasher Bukhari
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People wade through the flooded street after during the monsoon rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on July 17 2025.
People wade through the flooded street after during the monsoon rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on July 17 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan’s Punjab province killed at least 63 people and injured nearly 300 in the past 24 hours, provincial officials said on Thursday, bringing the nationwide death toll from the rains to at least 159 since late June.

It was one of the deadliest days of this year's rainy season so far.

The downpours caused flooding and building collapses, with most of the deaths caused by the roofs of weaker homes failing. Lahore, the eastern provincial capital, reported 15 deaths, Faisalabad nine, and the farming towns of Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan several more.

Since late June the monsoon rains have killed 103 people and injured 393 in Punjab alone, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). More than 120 homes were damaged and six livestock killed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave the toll of at least 159 deaths nationwide since June 25 and said more than 1,000 homes had been damaged.

A high flood alert was issued for the River Jhelum at the northern town of Mangla, where water inflows were expected to surge to high levels, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Authorities warned that adjoining streams could also overflow in the next 24 hours, putting nearby communities at risk.

Monsoon rains are a routine part of South Asia’s climate and are essential for crop irrigation and replenishing water supplies. However, their adverse impact has worsened in recent years due to rapid urban expansion, poor drainage systems and more frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Thousands take shelter as rain pounds South Korea for third day

Heavy rains pounded South Korea for a third day on Friday in a deluge that has killed at least four people, forced thousands of people to evacuate ...
News
1 hour ago

Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Chile on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. It is the latest in a series of quakes in ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Severe storms in New York City area kill two in New Jersey floods

Two people were killed in New Jersey during flash flooding as severe storms lashed the New York City area on Monday night into Tuesday, submerging ...
News
2 days ago

World risks R700-trillion in economic losses from vanishing wetlands: report

The global destruction of wetlands, which support fisheries, agriculture and flood control, may mean the loss of $39-trillion in economic benefits by ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Heavy rain triggers flooding and landslides in parts of New Zealand

Some schools and roads remained shut on Monday as New Zealand’s Tasman and Nelson regions started cleaning up after heavy rain over the weekend ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022