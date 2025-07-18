Heavy rains pounded South Korea for a third day on Friday in a deluge that has killed at least four people, forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroyed property and infrastructure.
Warnings of torrential rain remained in effect for most of the country's western and southern regions and the weather service advised extreme caution with landslides and flooding possible through Saturday.
More than 5,000 people were evacuated at one time, but the number of people in shelters had fallen to 3,297 as of 11am (2am GMT), the interior and safety ministry said.
Rainfall of more than 400mm hit some southern regions, including the city of Gwangju, in the 24 hours to early Friday, the ministry said. Thursday's downpour in Gwangju was the highest daily total for 86 years.
Four people have died in the rains and two were missing, the ministry said. Two were trapped in cars on flooded roads and another died in a basement under flood water in the central South Chungcheong province, it said.
WATCH | Thousands take shelter as rain pounds South Korea for third day
Gwangju experiences heaviest downpour in 86 years
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Heavy rains pounded South Korea for a third day on Friday in a deluge that has killed at least four people, forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroyed property and infrastructure.
Warnings of torrential rain remained in effect for most of the country's western and southern regions and the weather service advised extreme caution with landslides and flooding possible through Saturday.
More than 5,000 people were evacuated at one time, but the number of people in shelters had fallen to 3,297 as of 11am (2am GMT), the interior and safety ministry said.
Rainfall of more than 400mm hit some southern regions, including the city of Gwangju, in the 24 hours to early Friday, the ministry said. Thursday's downpour in Gwangju was the highest daily total for 86 years.
Four people have died in the rains and two were missing, the ministry said. Two were trapped in cars on flooded roads and another died in a basement under flood water in the central South Chungcheong province, it said.
A driver was killed after a 10m-high roadside wall collapsed on top of a moving vehicle on Wednesday in Osan, some 44km south of Seoul, fire agency officials said.
President Lee Jae Myung has called for a stronger government role in disaster prevention and response, saying that while natural disasters are hard to prevent, more can be done to anticipate damage and warn the public.
"I see there were cases where casualties occurred because of a poor response when the situation was reasonably predictable," he said at an emergency meeting on the weather on Friday, calling for all available resources to be deployed.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Pakistan's monsoon death toll climbs after 63 die in one day
Earthquake in Chile follows others in Alaska, Philippines and Indonesia
New Zealand floods prompt rethink of government housing protections
WATCH | Severe storms in New York City area kill two in New Jersey floods
WATCH | Heavy rain triggers flooding and landslides in parts of New Zealand
Texas officials deflect mounting questions about response to deadly flood
Japan, South Korea face 25% tariffs as Trump ramps up trade war in letters to leaders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos