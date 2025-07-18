After the video went viral, a statement surfaced on social media purporting to be from Byron. However, according to TMZ, the statement was not real.
Here are more reactions on X:
WATCH | Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon caught on camera ‘cheating’ with HR head at concert
Image: Screenshot
A video of US-based software company Astronomer's CEO Andy Bryon “cheating” with a woman at British rock band Coldplay's concert in Boston has gone viral.
The woman in the video is allegedly Kristin Cabot, head of HR at Bryon's company.
The two were spotted on the “kiss cam” at the concert, where they appeared to be cuddling, sparking controversy on social media. Some social media users criticised the behaviour and accused them of having an affair.
Bryon and Cabot are reportedly married to other people.
