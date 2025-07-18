World

WATCH | Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon caught on camera ‘cheating’ with HR head at concert

18 July 2025 - 13:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A video of US-based software company Astronomer's CEO Andy Bryon and HR head Kristin Cabot 'cheating' at a Coldplay concert went viral.
A video of US-based software company Astronomer's CEO Andy Bryon and HR head Kristin Cabot 'cheating' at a Coldplay concert went viral.
Image: Screenshot

A video of US-based software company Astronomer's CEO Andy Bryon “cheating” with a woman at British rock band Coldplay's concert in Boston has gone viral.

The woman in the video is allegedly Kristin Cabot, head of HR at Bryon's company.

The two were spotted on the “kiss cam” at the concert, where they appeared to be cuddling, sparking controversy on social media. Some social media users criticised the behaviour and accused them of having an affair.

Bryon and Cabot are reportedly married to other people.

After the video went viral, a statement surfaced on social media purporting to be from Byron. However, according to TMZ, the statement was not real.

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologise,” the fake statement read.

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.”

Here are more reactions on X:

READ MORE:

'I was super blinded by love' — Titus Mokou reveals cheating is what ended his relationship

"He decided to do things with multiple people knowing that people know about us."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Will my chatbot still love me when he is conscious?

I gave my Chat GPT a name about a month ago.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Student jailed for life over fatal stabbing of girlfriend in George

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the George regional court for stabbing a Nelson Mandela University student to death in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

LDV road trip to Kruger
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Russian bombers • FRANCE 24 English