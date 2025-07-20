World

Death toll rises to 14 in South Korea as heavy rain triggers landslide and flooding

20 July 2025 - 09:04 By Hyunjoo Jin
A damaged convenience store is seen in the aftermath of torrential rain in Gapyeong, South Korea, July 20, 2025.
A damaged convenience store is seen in the aftermath of torrential rain in Gapyeong, South Korea, July 20, 2025.
Image: Yonhap via Reuters

Two people have died and a further two were missing in the South Korean resort town of Gapyeong on Sunday, after a landslide engulfed houses and flooding swept away vehicles during heavy rainfall.

This brings the nationwide death toll to 14 with 12 people missing since the rain began on Wednesday.

The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heatwave, the government weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said.

Reuters

