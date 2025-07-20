Two people have died and a further two were missing in the South Korean resort town of Gapyeong on Sunday, after a landslide engulfed houses and flooding swept away vehicles during heavy rainfall.
This brings the nationwide death toll to 14 with 12 people missing since the rain began on Wednesday.
The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heatwave, the government weather forecaster said on Sunday.
The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said.
Reuters
Death toll rises to 14 in South Korea as heavy rain triggers landslide and flooding
Image: Yonhap via Reuters
