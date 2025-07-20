Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to move towards a peace settlement for Ukraine but Moscow's main objective is to achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state television in a clip published on Sunday.
Peskov said that the world was now accustomed to US President Donald Trump's sometimes “harsh” rhetoric but pointed out that Trump had also underscored in comments on Russia that he would continue to search for a peace deal.
“President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov said told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.
“The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear,” Peskov said.
On Monday, Trump announced a tougher stance on Russia, pledging a new wave of military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot missile defence systems. He also gave Russia a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face additional sanctions.
Reuters
Kremlin says Putin is ready to discuss peace in Ukraine but wants to achieve goals
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters
