World

Kremlin says Putin is ready to discuss peace in Ukraine but wants to achieve goals

20 July 2025 - 13:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to move towards a peace settlement for Ukraine but Moscow's main objective is to achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state television in a clip published on Sunday.

Peskov said that the world was now accustomed to US President Donald Trump's sometimes “harsh” rhetoric but pointed out that Trump had also underscored in comments on Russia that he would continue to search for a peace deal.

“President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov said told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear,” Peskov said.

On Monday, Trump announced a tougher stance on Russia, pledging a new wave of military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot missile defence systems. He also gave Russia a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face additional sanctions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kremlin declines to comment on Medvedev's remarks about possible preemptive strikes against West

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on remarks made by former president Dmitry Medvedev about potential preemptive strikes on the West, but ...
News
2 days ago

Trump statements on Russia and Putin are serious, require analysis: Kremlin

US President Donald Trump's recent statements, including a threat of sanctions on buyers of Russian exports, are serious and require analysis, the ...
News
4 days ago

Russia attacks Ukraine with hundreds of drones, energy infrastructure hit

Russia attacked cities across Ukraine overnight with hundreds of drones and a missile strike, hitting energy infrastructure and wounding at least 15 ...
News
3 days ago

Russia and China discuss Ukraine war, ties with US

Russia and China's foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the US and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, China and ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Tensions flare between Operation Dudula, Abahlali baseMjondolo South Africa
  2. Arena Holdings mourns celebrated and seasoned Sowetan executive editor Pearl ... South Africa
  3. FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage ... South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  5. Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency mirrors trend in SA, says doctor South Africa

Latest Videos

God's Work Official Trailer
Burning Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie