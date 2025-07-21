World

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns after viral 'cheating' Coldplay video

21 July 2025 - 10:29
Astronomer's CEO Andy Bryon and HR head Kristin Cabot seen 'cheating' at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.
Image: Screenshot

US-based software company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned after a video of him spotted with head of HR Kristin Cabot at British rock band Coldplay's concert in Boston went viral last week.

In the video captured on the “kiss cam” at the concert, the two were seen cuddling, sparking controversy and rumours that they were having an affair.

Astronomer confirmed Byron's resignation in a statement on LinkedIn.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the statement read. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in, both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

“Byron has tendered his resignation, and the board of directors has accepted. The board will begin a search for our next CEO, as cofounder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

A formal investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Despite the controversy, the company affirmed its commitment to providing good quality products.

“Before this week, we were known as pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production Al. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and Al problems.”

