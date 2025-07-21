World

Death toll rises to 17 in South Korea as rains cause landslide and floods

21 July 2025 - 06:45 By Hyunjoo Jin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A view of the damage in the aftermath of torrential rain, in Gapyeong, South Korea July 21, 2025.
A view of the damage in the aftermath of torrential rain, in Gapyeong, South Korea July 21, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Two people have died and five were missing in the South Korean county of Gapyeong on Sunday after a landslide engulfed houses and campsites and flooding swept away vehicles during heavy rainfall.

This brings the nationwide death toll to 17 with 11 people missing since the rain began last Wednesday, forcing more than 13,000 people to evacuate.

A landslide hit a campsite in Gapyeong, leaving a man in his 40s dead, two family members missing and 24 people stranded, fire authorities said.

One person was rescued near the campsite by a zip-line across a raging river, according to footage released by fire officials. In another video, a helicopter is seen airlifting a person to safety.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift assessment of the damage and the prompt designation of special disaster zones to increase state support.

The rainfall was likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heat wave, the government weather forecaster said.

The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

New Zealand floods prompt rethink of government housing protections

The New Zealand government is considering ending bailouts for homeowners affected by floods and landslides as it develops a framework for addressing ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Severe storms in New York City area kill two in New Jersey floods

Two people were killed in New Jersey during flash flooding as severe storms lashed the New York City area on Monday night into Tuesday, submerging ...
News
4 days ago

Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

The deadly flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River that killed at least nine people and left more than two dozen missing this week was triggered by the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  2. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  3. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  4. Transnet Engineering plants seeds of hope to mark Mandela Day and tackle hunger ... South Africa
  5. FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 21 July 2025
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival