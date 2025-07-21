World

Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after couple shot dead in name of ‘honour’

21 July 2025 - 11:18 By Asif Shahzad
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to provincial authorities who investigated after the video went viral. File photo
The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to provincial authorities who investigated after the video went viral. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan has arrested 11 suspects after a video emerged on social media of a woman and a man allegedly being shot and killed for marrying against the wishes of their families in an honour killing, authorities said.

The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to provincial authorities who investigated after the video went viral.

Provincial chief minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement on Monday 11 people were arrested hours after he announced the location and people in the video had been identified. A case has been registered against all those involved, Bugti said, adding they will be prosecuted.

The video shows people in a desert and pickup trucks and SUVs in which they had apparently been driven there. The woman is given a copy of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, and tells a man: “Come walk seven steps with me. After that you can shoot me.”

The man follows her for a few steps.

A local police official said the woman did not cry or seek mercy.

Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.
News
1 week ago

“You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that,” the woman says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official.

It was not clear what she meant by “nothing more than that”. The man, who followed her,  aimed a pistol at her as she turned her back to the shooter.

The woman, wrapped in a shawl, stood still when shots were fired. She remained standing after two shots, delivered from close range, dropping to the ground after the third shot. That is followed more gunshots.

The footage then shows a bloodied man lying on the ground close to the woman's body. Men are shown shooting at the two bodies.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in 2024 there were at least 405 “honour killings”, criticising authorities for failing to stamp out the crimes. Most victims are women and the killings are usually carried out by relatives professing to defend their family's reputation, human rights groups said.

Conservative families in many parts of Pakistan and India do not allow couples to marry against their wishes.

Reuters 

MORE:

WATCH | Pakistan's monsoon death toll climbs after 63 die in one day

Heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan’s Punjab province killed at least 63 people and injured nearly 300 in the past 24 hours, provincial officials ...
News
2 days ago

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani start-up ships prosthetics to child war survivors

As soon as eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni returned from the clinic with her prosthetic arm, she jumped on a bicycle in the Jordanian refugee camp ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pakistan launched many attacks along India’s western border, India says

Pakistan's armed forces launched “many attacks” using drones and other munitions along India's entire western border on Thursday night and early on ...
News
2 months ago

Outrage after deadly car crash in Pakistan involving prominent woman

A tragic accident on Karsaz Road in Karachi, Pakistan, which claimed the lives of two women has ignited a storm of outrage across that country as ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  2. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  3. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  4. Transnet Engineering plants seeds of hope to mark Mandela Day and tackle hunger ... South Africa
  5. FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jayden-Lee Meek's murder suspect appears in court | 21 July 2025
Rugby | Junior Boks Arrival