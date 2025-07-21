Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after couple shot dead in name of ‘honour’

“You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that,” the woman says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official.
Pakistan has arrested 11 suspects after a video emerged on social media of a woman and a man allegedly being shot and killed for marrying against the wishes of their families in an honour killing, authorities said.
The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to provincial authorities who investigated after the video went viral.
Provincial chief minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement on Monday 11 people were arrested hours after he announced the location and people in the video had been identified. A case has been registered against all those involved, Bugti said, adding they will be prosecuted.
The video shows people in a desert and pickup trucks and SUVs in which they had apparently been driven there. The woman is given a copy of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, and tells a man: “Come walk seven steps with me. After that you can shoot me.”
The man follows her for a few steps.
A local police official said the woman did not cry or seek mercy.
“You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that,” the woman says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official.
It was not clear what she meant by “nothing more than that”. The man, who followed her, aimed a pistol at her as she turned her back to the shooter.
The woman, wrapped in a shawl, stood still when shots were fired. She remained standing after two shots, delivered from close range, dropping to the ground after the third shot. That is followed more gunshots.
The footage then shows a bloodied man lying on the ground close to the woman's body. Men are shown shooting at the two bodies.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in 2024 there were at least 405 “honour killings”, criticising authorities for failing to stamp out the crimes. Most victims are women and the killings are usually carried out by relatives professing to defend their family's reputation, human rights groups said.
Conservative families in many parts of Pakistan and India do not allow couples to marry against their wishes.
