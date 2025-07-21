World

Trump says he will help Afghans stuck in UAE

21 July 2025 - 13:25 By Doina Chiacu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump cited a news website as saying UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban. File photo.
US President Donald Trump cited a news website as saying UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will help Afghans detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for years after fleeing their country when the US pulled out and the Taliban took power.

Trump, who promised a far-reaching immigration crackdown, suspended refugee resettlement after he took office in January. In April, the Trump administration terminated temporary deportation protections for thousands of Afghans in the US.

"I will try to save them, starting now," Trump said in a post on Truth Social that linked to an article on the Afghans held in limbo there.

He cited news website Just the News as saying UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban. Reuters has not confirmed the report.

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAE, a close security partner of the US, agreed in 2021 to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban ousted the US-backed government during the final stages of the US-led withdrawal. Nearly 200,000 Afghans were brought to the US by former president Joe Biden's administration since the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Kabul. Canada agreed in 2022 to resettle about 1,000 of the Afghans held in the UAE after a US request. It is unclear how many remain in the Gulf country.

Afghanistan’s health crisis: children share beds as hospitals overflow

Funding cuts from USAID and lack of medicines and diagnostic equipment hamper MSF's effort to provide health care to Afghans
News
16 hours ago

Some countries have forced Afghan refugees to return to Afghanistan. Nearly 2-million Afghans were returned from Iran and Pakistan in the past seven months, the UN said last week. Germany on Friday deported 81 Afghan men to Afghanistan amid a tightening of refugee admissions. Some other European countries are pushing to tighten asylum rules in the bloc.

In the US, Democrats have urged Trump to restore temporary protected status for Afghans, saying women and children could face harm under the Taliban-led government in place since 2021.

Refugees include family members of Afghan-American US military personnel, children cleared to reunite with their parents, relatives of Afghans admitted and tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for the US government during the 20-year war.

Shawn VanDiver, president of the #AfghanEvac advocacy group, urged Trump to follow up on his post with action. He said: "President Trump has the authority to do the right thing. He should instruct DHS [the department of homeland security] and the department of state to expedite processing, push for third country partnerships and ensure we never again leave our wartime allies behind."

Reuters

READ MORE:

More than 11-million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts: UN agency

Up to 11.6-million refugees are in danger of losing access to humanitarian assistance due to cuts in foreign aid by donor nations, the UN refugee ...
News
5 hours ago

DRC, M23 rebels pledge in Qatar to reach peace deal next month

Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group pledged to sign a peace agreement by August 18, at a ceremony in Doha on Saturday, a sign of ...
News
10 hours ago

US aid workers 'lobbied for weeks' to save food stocks from destruction after Trump cuts

With 1,100 tonnes of emergency food rations nearing expiry in a US government warehouse in Dubai after President Donald Trump's aid freeze, it took a ...
News
4 days ago

US court upholds protected status for Cameroonians and Afghans — for now

Advocacy organisation challenged termination of temporary protected status unveiled by Trump administration in April
News
6 days ago

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Afghanistan has been arrested

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen South Africa
  2. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  4. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  5. R50k reward offered for armed suspect who entered Bellville school asking for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals