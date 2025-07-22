World

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

22 July 2025 - 08:15 By Ruma Paul
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People watch through a damaged window as members of the Bangladesh air force work at the site after an air force training aircraft crashed into a building at Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on July 22 2025.
People watch through a damaged window as members of the Bangladesh air force work at the site after an air force training aircraft crashed into a building at Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on July 22 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

At least 25 children were among the 27 dead people pulled from scorched buildings after a Bangladesh air force jet on a training mission crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka, officials said on Tuesday, with 88 people treated in hospital.

The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed soon after it took off at 1.06pm on Monday from the airbase in Kurmitola in the capital on a routine training mission. The military said the plane experienced a mechanical failure.

Visuals showed rescue workers scouring the charred buildings for debris while distressed family members surrounded the site.

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser on health, told reporters 27 people had died and 88 were admitted to hospital with burn injuries. The dead included 25 children, a teacher and the pilot.

The government announced a day of mourning, with flags at half-mast and special prayers at all places of worship.

The F-7  BGI is the final and most advanced variant in China's Chengdu J-7/F-7 aircraft family, according to Jane's Information Group. Bangladesh signed a contract for 16 aircraft in 2011 and deliveries were completed by 2013.

The incident comes as neighbour India is grappling with the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade after an Air India plane crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad last month, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least 19 killed, scores injured as Bangladesh air force jet crashes into college campus

At least 19 people were killed and 164 injured as a Bangladesh air force training jet crashed into a college and school campus in the capital Dhaka ...
News
11 hours ago

India orders its airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing planes

India on Monday ordered its airlines to examine fuel switches on several Boeing models, while South Korea said it would order a similar measure as ...
News
1 week ago

What you need to know about the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash

The crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad city, killing all but one of the 242 people on board, is the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  4. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  5. R50k reward offered for armed suspect who entered Bellville school asking for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: View of Bangladesh air force jet crash site | REUTERS
The perks and penalties of waging economic war