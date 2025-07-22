Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser on health, told reporters 27 people had died and 88 were admitted to hospital with burn injuries. The dead included 25 children, a teacher and the pilot.
At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
At least 25 children were among the 27 dead people pulled from scorched buildings after a Bangladesh air force jet on a training mission crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka, officials said on Tuesday, with 88 people treated in hospital.
The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed soon after it took off at 1.06pm on Monday from the airbase in Kurmitola in the capital on a routine training mission. The military said the plane experienced a mechanical failure.
Visuals showed rescue workers scouring the charred buildings for debris while distressed family members surrounded the site.
