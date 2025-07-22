World

Series of earthquakes strike Russia's Kamchatka region

Magnitude-5.8 earthquake also registered off Papua New Guinea

22 July 2025 - 10:21 By Dheeraj Kumar, Bipasha Dey and Nilutpal Timsina
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake off the east coast of Russia on Tuesday followed a magnitude-7.4 quake on Sunday, shortly after a previous quake. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vchalup

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck off the east coast of the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 28km, the EMSC said.

It followed a magnitude-7.4 earthquake off the east coast of the Kamchatka on Sunday, which struck at a depth of 10km, shortly after a previous quake, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) data.

The EMSC showed the earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude. GFZ also updated the quake to 7.4 after first reporting it at 6.7 magnitude.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii, which was cancelled shortly afterwards.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency later reported that a tsunami warning for Kamchatka was also lifted, citing local emergency services.

Earlier, waves of up to 60cm had been expected to reach several parts of the region, including the capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Meanwhile, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the GFZ said. The quake was at a depth of 106km.

