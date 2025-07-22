World

Toxic algal bloom off South Australia devastates marine life, tourism

22 July 2025 - 11:44 By Christine Chen
The algal bloom, first detected in March, covers 4,500km² and has been aggravated by rising ocean temperatures, according to environment officials.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A huge outbreak of toxic algae off South Australia which has devastated hundreds of species of marine life and disrupted local tourism and fishing is a “natural disaster”, state premier Peter Malinauskas said on Tuesday.

The algal bloom, first detected in March, covers 4,500km² and has been aggravated by rising ocean temperatures, according to environment officials.

“There are more than 400 different species of marine life that have been killed off or have had deaths as a result of this algal bloom,” Malinauskas told national broadcaster ABC’s News Breakfast programme.

“This is a natural disaster and should be acknowledged as such.”

Malinauskas announced an A$14m (R160.95m) support package to tackle the outbreak, matching a package by the federal government. The combined A$28m (R322.02m) would assist with cleanup efforts, research and business support.

The toxic bloom has been caused by overgrowth of the Karenia mikimotoi algal species, which affects fish gills and sucks oxygen out of the water as it decomposes, the state’s environment department said.

Contributing to its growth was a marine heatwave that started in 2024, when sea temperatures were about 2.5°C warmer than usual.

The bloom has affected tourism and forced oyster and mussel farms to temporarily shut due to a waterborne toxin caused by the algae, local media said.

More than 13,850 dead animals, including sharks, rays and invertebrates, have been recorded by the public on the iNaturalist app.

Federal environment minister Murray Watt said on Monday the algal bloom was a “serious environmental event”, but stopped short of declaring it a national disaster, which would allow greater federal support.

Reuters

