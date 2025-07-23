World

Central banks warned to prepare for climate shock to labour market

23 July 2025 - 08:00 By Francesco Canepa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
"Our research shows central banks should seek to integrate environmental employment risks into their policies and operations," said Joe Feyertag, senior policy fellow at CETEx and author of the report.
"Our research shows central banks should seek to integrate environmental employment risks into their policies and operations," said Joe Feyertag, senior policy fellow at CETEx and author of the report.
Image: Arko Datta/REUTERS/ File photo

Central banks risk being blindsided by climate-driven shocks to global labour markets unless they overhaul their approach to monetary policy, a report published on Wednesday by the London School of Economics warned.

The study found that even under relatively optimistic scenarios in which global warming is limited to 1.5 to two degrees, climate change would lower labour productivity, particularly in agriculture, construction and other sectors exposed to heat.

With up to 1.2-billion workers in 182 countries vulnerable to climate disruption, the report by the Centre for Economic Transition Expertise (CETEx) urged monetary authorities to pay greater attention to environmental risks, from natural disasters to the consequences of the green transition.

"Our research shows central banks should seek to integrate environmental employment risks into their policies and operations," said Joe Feyertag, senior policy fellow at CETEx and author of the report.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have highlighted the dangers stemming from climate change and its potential impact on inflation, growth and banks' health.

India to set rules for banks to manage climate risks

India’s central bank is close to finalising rules for banks and financial institutions to disclose and manage risks from climate change, sources say
Business Times
3 days ago

From waste to wealth, it’s time to mind your ESG

South African SMEs need to buckle up, build better and make sure they're driving in the right direction, writes Luncedo Mtwentwe.
Business Times
3 days ago

However, the US Federal Reserve, in many ways the world's most influential central bank, withdrew from a climate-focused network of authorities earlier this year, raising questions about the depth of its engagement on the issues.

The report found rich countries were most at risk from the shift away from pollution-intensive industries.

By contrast, poorer regions in Africa, Asia and Latin America faced a bigger threat from physical risk such as floods and droughts.

The divergent pressures, combined with demographic shifts and tighter immigration policies, could further strain labour markets in developed countries while loosening them in emerging ones, the study said.

Feyertag also warned that labour market disruptions could amplify social inequalities, specially in countries with rigid labour markets

Inflation tends to be higher in a tighter labour market, all other factors being equal. Low productivity can also contribute to high inflation.

Feyertag reviewed 114 central bank mandates and found only 15, including the Bank of England, explicitly reference employment as a main or secondary objective. The US Fed and Reserve Bank of Australia include jobs as a core policy goal.

This could give some of the banks cover to take bolder action to cushion the labour market impact of climate change.

Feyertag said: "If their mandate allows, (central banks) could even take more active steps to stimulate demand for workers from low carbon or climate resilient employment opportunities and thereby smoothen this path."

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in communique after Durban meeting

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 countries stressed the importance of central bank independence while pledging to boost cooperation in a joint ...
News
1 day ago

Climate fund targets wildlife bonds for every country in Africa

Money borrowed using wildlife bonds usually target emblematic species but the Global Environment Facility hopes they can be expanded to include ...
News
5 days ago

New Zealand floods prompt rethink of government housing protections

The New Zealand government is considering ending bailouts for homeowners affected by floods and landslides as it develops a framework for addressing ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  2. Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case South Africa
  3. Suspect arrested for murder of auditor Mpho Mafole South Africa
  4. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  5. Joburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke suspended, two years after call to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rakesh Chaurasia in a light classical mood [Free Concert from the Archives]
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case | 23 July 2025