Industrial pruning won’t pull China out of deflation as quickly as last time

Reducing capacity requires a less predictable process of curbing subsidies, cheap land supply, preferential loans or tax rebates and then letting markets pick winners and losers.
However, the local officials who would have to implement this have the opposite incentive: developing industry champions that draw supply chain investments and employment to their region.
“Local governments, in their efforts to transform the local economy, encouraged firms to invest in new sectors” such as solar and batteries, a policy adviser said on condition of anonymity due to the topic's sensitivity.
“There’s nothing inherently wrong with transformation and upgrading, but the problem is everyone is targeting the same few sectors,” said the adviser, adding the US trade war has exposed such industries as being “too big”.
Yan Se, deputy director of the Institute of Economic Policy at Peking University, said local government resistance would turn “important and necessary” capacity cuts into a long-term, gradual process that won't end deflationary pressure on its own.
Stimulating demand would work better, Yan told a conference last week.
Producer prices dropped for the 33rd month in June.
China faces a painful trade-off between a deeper and shorter stretch of price falls as output cuts trigger job losses and a longer run of overcapacity and deflation that delays the blow to employment, economists said.
Macquarie estimated last decade's reforms chopped tens of millions of jobs. However, an ambitious project to redevelop shantytowns across China, estimated by Morgan Stanley at 10-trillion yuan (R24.5-trillion), offered displaced workers new jobs.
Manufacturing is much less labour intensive. However, jobs will be lost and “there's no way” other economic sectors, also facing weak consumer demand, can absorb the shock, said Shi.
In another echo from last decade, high level talk of urban redevelopment re-emerged last week. However, any new investment in that area would likely be too small to compensate for lost industrial activity and jobs.
“I don't think we can expect real estate to continue to digest job losses from supply-side reforms,” said John Lam, head of Greater China property research at UBS.
“It was used for that in the past and it created overcapacity in our sector. Authorities don't seem to be going in that direction, which I think is correct.”
Reuters
