Masked ICE agents detain former Afghan interpreter who helped US military
Image: 123RF/ yourapechkin
An Afghan who moved to the US after working for the US military in his home country was seized by armed and masked immigration agents, put in a van and taken out of state, attorneys and members of Congress said on Tuesday.
Identified only as Zia by members of Congress and his attorney out of concern for his safety and that of his family, the man had worked as an interpreter for the US military during the war in Afghanistan.
He was in the US legally and was arrested after an appointment in Connecticut related to his application for a green card under a programme to protect people who worked for US forces, according to human rights advocates, his attorney and members of Congress. US President Donald Trump has pursued a broad crackdown on immigration.
“What happened to him is the worst kind of abhorrent violation of basic decency,” Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters on a call with advocates to draw attention to the case of Zia and at least two other Afghans who worked for the US and have been seized by immigration and customs enforcement (ICE).
“He worked and risked his life in Afghanistan to uphold the values and rights that are central to democracy,” Blumenthal said.
Trump says he will help Afghans stuck in UAE
Blumenthal and two other Democrats, representatives Jahana Hayes, who serves Zia's district in Connecticut, and Bill Keating, who represents the Massachusetts city where Zia is being held, pledged to fight for his release.
A judge has issued a temporary stay preventing Zia's removal from the US, but he remains in detention.
Asked for comment, the department of homeland security said the Afghan national entered the US on October 8 2024 and is under investigation for a “serious criminal allegation”, adding: “All his claims will be heard by a judge. Any Afghan who fears persecution is able to request relief.”
The emailed statement from the department provided no further details.
Zia's attorney, Lauren Petersen, said he was approved for humanitarian parole in 2024 due to a direct threat from Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. She said he has no criminal history and, when asked about homeland security saying he was under investigation for a “serious criminal allegation”, she said she had no understanding of what they were referring to.
Humanitarian parole is a form of temporary permission under American law to be in the country for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit”, allowing recipients to live and work in the US.
More than 70,000 Afghans entered the US under former president Joe Biden's “Operation Allies Welcome” initiative after the Taliban takeover in 2021, according to the department of homeland security.
The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has included mass deportations and reversing “temporary protected status” granted to people in the US who cannot return to their home countries due to armed conflicts, natural disasters or other extraordinary events.
US agencies have moved to terminate the status for about 14,600 Afghans.
Shawn Vandiver, the founder of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of veterans and advocacy groups that coordinated resettlements of Afghans with the US government, said on the call with reporters and lawmakers he was aware of at least two other Afghans detained after being admitted to the US because they had worked for the US military.
He said his group and veterans organisations were working for their release.
Vandiver said: “It's about whether this country honours its word to those who risk everything.”
Reuters
US judge blocks Trump from suspending Biden-era migrant 'parole' programmes
Exiled Afghan women welcome funding pledge with hope and tears
In aid-starved Afghanistan, relief workers fight a forgotten hunger crisis
