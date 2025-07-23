World

Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers patrol Bering Sea: IFX

23 July 2025 - 16:12 By Reuters
Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have reportedly completed a routine patrol flight over international waters in the Bering Sea. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/max5128

Russian Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have completed a routine patrol flight over international waters in the Bering Sea, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Foreign fighter jets were scrambled to track the flight during the mission, the ministry said.

The Bering Sea is close to Alaska.

