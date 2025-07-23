Tourists and labourers seek respite as Greece and Balkans gripped by heatwave

Labourers were pausing outdoor work and tourists were looking for shade on Tuesday as Greece sweltered under its third heatwave of the summer and soaring temperatures gripped the wider Balkan region, fuelling wildfires in Albania.
Situated at Europe's southernmost tip, Greece, which attracts millions of tourists every year, has always had hot and dry summers.
However, in recent years climate change has led to longer and more severe heatwaves and destructive floods and wildfires. Couriers, food delivery riders and builders in the wider area of the Greek capital Athens and other regions were among those ordered to pause work from midday until 5pm as the mercury was expected to climb as high as 43ºC, the labour ministry said.
Workers with underlying health issues were advised to work remotely to avoid heat stress. Outside the parliament building in central Athens, a soldier wiped the sweat from the face of a presidential guard. Tourists in Athens, one of the most densely populated capitals in Europe sitting on a plain flanked by mountains, sought out air-conditioned restaurants and stores, and some said they were staying inside in the middle of the day.
Greece shuts Acropolis for part of day, bans outdoor work as heat soars
Authorities announced that the Acropolis, which sits on a rocky hill offering barely any shade and is Greece's most visited ancient site, would be closed for five hours from midday on Tuesday and Wednesday, a common step when temperatures soar.
The heatwave will continue until Sunday, the Greek meteorological service said. Scorching heat also gripped neighbouring Bulgaria on Tuesday, with authorities urging businesses to give away water and cut physical labour during high-risk hours.
In Montenegro major roads were congested as many rushed to beaches to find relief from the heat. In Albania, firefighters assisted by four aircraft from Italy and Greece battled two wildfires at a national park in the north and near the southwestern village of Dukat.
Last month, large parts of Western Europe sweltered in another severe heatwave that left many dead and triggered forest fires and health alerts across the region. Across the globe, 2024 was the warmest year on record, with temperatures exceeding 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial era for the first time. Research published last week showed the soil surface temperature around Athens rose in some places by as much as 10ºC since July 2024 after fires destroyed vegetation.
