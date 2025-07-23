Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in eight months, calls him a ‘numbskull’

“Market participants seem to agree the risk to Fed independence is rising,” Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius wrote late on Monday, pointing to a rise in longer-term inflation expectations.
“A further increase could make Fed officials more reluctant to cut,” Hatzius said.
If inflation expectations rise, the thinking goes, inflation is likely to follow. Powell and other Fed officials believe longer-term inflation expectations remain stable, but they said they are watching nearer-term measures closely, particularly with tariffs likely to increase upward price pressures as companies pass on more costs to consumers.
“Efforts by the administration to push the (Fed) into an accommodative monetary policy stance that would not be justified by macroeconomic conditions would likely backfire with higher long-term rates, higher inflation expectations and ultimately the need for a tighter monetary policy stance,” Barclays economists wrote on Tuesday.
On Tuesday Trump repeated his view that the policy rate should be 3 percentage points lower than it is.
The central bank's policy-setting federal open market committee is nearly universally expected to leave the policy rate in its current range of 4.25% to 4.50% when it meets next week as policymakers wait to see how inflation and employment react to tariffs.
“Our economy is so strong, blowing through everything. We're setting records,” Trump said on Tuesday.
“But you know what? People aren't able to buy a house because this guy is a numbskull. He keeps the rates too high and is probably doing it for political reasons.”
Mortgage rates had increased last year as the Fed cut its policy rates by a total of one percentage point, tracking US treasury yields, which surged amid economic resilience and worries about Trump's proposed policies.
Bessent, at the same meeting, raised a different complaint against the Fed.
“The Fed has had big mission creep, and that's where a lot of the spending is going,” Bessent said.
“That's why they're building new or refurbishing buildings, and I think they have to stay in their lane.”
Reuters
Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in eight months, calls him a ‘numbskull’
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
