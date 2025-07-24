A rescue helicopter located the burning fuselage of a Russian passenger plane that went missing on Thursday in the far eastern Amur region, an emergencies official said.
Burning fuselage of Russian plane reported missing with nearly 50 on board located
Image: 123RF/ naturetron/ File photo
A rescue helicopter located the burning fuselage of a Russian passenger plane that went missing on Thursday in the far eastern Amur region, an emergencies official said.
Air traffic controllers had lost contact with the An-24 passenger plane which was carrying about 50 people in Russia's Far East and launched a search for it, the regional governor said.
The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.
Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.
“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote on Telegram.
The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at about 40.
