After the government cancelled funding, the school acquiesced later in March to a series of demands that included scrutiny of departments offering courses on the Middle East and other concessions that were widely condemned by US academics. Last week, Columbia adopted a controversial definition of anti-Semitism that equates it with opposition to Zionism. The school said it would no longer engage with pro-Palestinian group Columbia University Apartheid Divest.
“Imagine selling your students out just so you can pay Trump $221m and keep funding genocide,” the pro-Palestinian group said on Wednesday, calling the settlement a bribe. Israel denies genocide accusations in Gaza and casts its military action as “self-defence” after a deadly October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.
Campus protesters demanded an end to US support for Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza and a commitment that the university will cease investing any of its $14.8bn endowment in weapons makers and companies that support Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Education secretary Linda McMahon said Columbia agreed “to discipline student offenders for severe disruptions of campus operations, make structural changes to their faculty senate, bring viewpoint diversity to their Middle Eastern studies programmes, eliminate race preferences from their hiring and admissions practices, and end DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] programmes”.
The government has labelled pro-Palestinian protesters as antisemitic. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government has wrongly conflated their criticism of Israel's actions with anti-Semitism and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism. Wednesday's announcement came a day after Columbia disciplined dozens of students over a May pro-Palestinian protest in which demonstrators seized its main library.
Columbia University to pay more than $200m to resolve Trump probes
Columbia University said on Wednesday it will pay more than $200m (R3.5bn) to the US government in a settlement with President Donald Trump's administration to resolve federal probes and have most of its suspended federal funding restored.
Trump has targeted several universities since returning to office in January over the pro-Palestinian student protest movement that roiled college campuses last year. He welcomed the agreement between his administration and Columbia in a post on social media late on Wednesday.
In March the Trump administration said it was penalising Columbia over how it handled last year's protests by cancelling $400m in federal funding. It contended that Columbia's response to alleged anti-Semitism and harassment of Jewish and Israeli members of the university community was insufficient.
“Under today's agreement, a vast majority of the federal grants which were terminated or paused in March — will be reinstated and Columbia's access to billions of dollars in current and future grants will be restored,” the university said in a statement.
Columbia said it also agreed to settle investigations brought by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $21m and that its deal with the Trump administration preserved its “autonomy and authority over faculty hiring, admissions, and academic decision-making”.
US government withholding more than $6bn in school funding, research group says
Trump cuts leave varsities in a R1.8bn hole
The agreement asks Columbia to “undertake a comprehensive review of its international admissions processes and policies”, according to the deal's terms.
Columbia is required to designate within 30 days an administrator answerable to the university president and responsible for overseeing the deal's compliance.
The deal requires Columbia to appoint an additional administrator to look at alleged anti-Semitism and suggest recommendations. Rights advocates have also raised concerns about anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab bias during the Israel-Gaza war.
The Trump administration has not announced steps to tackle Islamophobia.
Trump has also attempted to use federal funding leverage with other institutions, including Harvard University. His administration has tried deporting foreign pro-Palestinian students, including at Columbia, but faced judicial roadblocks. Rights advocates have raised due process, academic freedom and free speech concerns.
