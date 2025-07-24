World

Macron sues right-wing US podcaster over claim French first lady born male

French president and wife Brigitte allege 'relentless bullying on worldwide scale'

24 July 2025 - 15:53 By Jonathan Stempel and MICHEL ROSE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave the annual Bastille Day military ceremony during celebrations to mark Bastille Day in Paris, France, on July 14 2025. File photo.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave the annual Bastille Day military ceremony during celebrations to mark Bastille Day in Paris, France, on July 14 2025. File photo.
Image: Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit in the US on Wednesday against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, centred on her claim that France's first lady is male.

The Macrons said in a complaint filed in Delaware Superior Court that Owens has waged a lie-filled “campaign of global humiliation” to promote her podcast and expand her “frenzied” fan base.

These lies included that Brigitte Macron, 72, was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the name of her older brother, the Macrons said.

“Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family and their personal history — twisting it into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade,” the complaint said.

“The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.”

In her podcast on Wednesday, Owens said: “This lawsuit is littered with factual inaccuracies” and part of an “obvious and desperate public relations strategy” to smear her character.

Owens said she did not know a lawsuit was coming, though lawyers for both sides had been communicating since January.

A spokesperson for Owens called the lawsuit an effort to bully her after Brigitte Macron rejected Owens' repeated requests for an interview.

“This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist,” the spokesperson said.

In a joint statement released by their lawyers, the Macrons said they sued after Owens rejected three demands that she retract defamatory statements.

“Ms Owens's campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety,” the Macrons said. “We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused.”

Wednesday's lawsuit is a rare case of a world leader suing for defamation.

US President Donald Trump has also turned to the courts, including in a $10bn (R176.18bn) lawsuit accusing The Wall Street Journal of defaming him by claiming he created a lewd birthday greeting for disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The Journal said it would defend against that case and had full confidence in its reporting.

In December, meanwhile, Trump reached a $15m (R254.3m) settlement with Walt Disney-owned ABC over an inaccurate claim that a jury found him liable for rape, rather than sexual assault, in a civil lawsuit.

WATCH | French President Macron plays down 'shove' from wife in Vietnam

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday played down an incident in which his wife, Brigitte, pushed him in the face as the couple arrived in ...
News
1 month ago

To prevail in US defamation cases, public figures must show defendants engaged in “actual malice”, a tough legal standard requiring proof the defendants knew what they published was false or had reckless disregard for its truth.

Owens has more than 6.9-million followers on X and more than 4.5-million YouTube subscribers.

The Macrons' lawsuit focuses on the eight-part podcast “Becoming Brigitte”, which has more than 2.3-million views on YouTube and X posts linked to it.

According to the Macrons, the series spread “verifiably false and devastating lies”, including that Brigitte Macron stole another person's identity and transitioned to female and that the Macrons are blood relatives committing incest.

The complaint discusses circumstances under which the Macrons met, when the now 47-year-old president was a high school pupil and Brigitte was a teacher. It said their relationship “remained within the bounds of the law”.

According to the complaint, baseless speculation about Brigitte Macron's gender began surfacing in 2021 and the topic has been discussed on popular podcasts hosted by Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, who have many conservative followers.

In September, Brigitte won a lawsuit in a French court against two women, including a self-described medium, who contributed to spreading rumours about her gender.

An appeals court overturned that decision this month and Brigitte Macron has appealed to France's highest court.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of 'blackmail': France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday tariffs levied by powerful countries were often a form of "blackmail" rather than instruments to ...
News
3 weeks ago

France’s Macron says Iran is responsible for destabilising region

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilisation of the Middle East and it had pushed ahead with ...
News
1 month ago

France’s Macron says Iran responsible for destabilising region

Tehran is forging ahead with uranium enrichment with no civilian justification, French president says
News
1 month ago

'She deserves to spend 2 weeks in jail': Londie London to open case of assault and defamation against Minnie Ntuli

"I'm going to open a case of assault. I'm serving her, even for defamation of character."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kenny Kunene faces probe after he was found at murder accused’s home Politics
  2. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa
  3. Six years in jail for bogus attorney South Africa
  4. Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop South Africa
  5. Investigating officer tells court that granting bail to Jayden-Lee's mom could ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thai residents run for cover as Cambodia border erupts in gunfire | REUTERS
President Macron sues podcaster for claiming his wife was born male | REUTERS