Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a huge wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an intense heatwave.
At least 100km² was razed to the ground in a wine producing region north of Limassol after the blaze broke out at about midday on Wednesday, with several fronts still active on Thursday morning.
Two people were found dead in a burnt out vehicle, trapped by the fire. At least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously, police said.
As dawn broke, a red hue hung over Limassol, a sprawling coastal city where development in recent years has spilt over to its surrounding mountains. Firefighting aircraft were redeployed at first light after darkness forced a pause.
Authorities said it was too early to give a precise account of damage or what started the fire.
Two dead, homes burn in huge wildfire in Cyprus
Image: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a huge wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an intense heatwave.
At least 100km² was razed to the ground in a wine producing region north of Limassol after the blaze broke out at about midday on Wednesday, with several fronts still active on Thursday morning.
Two people were found dead in a burnt out vehicle, trapped by the fire. At least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously, police said.
As dawn broke, a red hue hung over Limassol, a sprawling coastal city where development in recent years has spilt over to its surrounding mountains. Firefighting aircraft were redeployed at first light after darkness forced a pause.
Authorities said it was too early to give a precise account of damage or what started the fire.
Image: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
“We are talking about strong wind, with gusts, which were constantly interchanging,” fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis said.
Temperatures on the island peaked at 43ºC on Wednesday, triggering an amber weather alert. A new amber warning was in place on Thursday, with highs forecast to hit 44ºC — the hottest of the year so far.
Cyprus has requested help through the EU's civil protection mechanism, with Spain expected to send two aircraft on Thursday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said. Jordan has also pledged assistance.
Cyprus has struggled with a protracted drought, pushing scarce water resources to critically low levels. The affected area is just north of Cyprus's Kouris reservoir, the island's largest. It was at just 15.5% of its capacity on Wednesday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
French firefighters battle smouldering blaze near Marseille, warn of flare-ups
Wildfire on Crete scorches forest, forces evacuation of more than 1,000
Greek island of Chios declares emergency as wildfires rage for second day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos