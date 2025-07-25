World

Attackers fire on Comoros-flag ship in Red Sea near Yemen

25 July 2025 - 12:40 By Ahmed Elimam, Tala Ramadan and Jana Choukeir
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British security firm Ambrey said the vessel, travelling from Bosaso, Somalia, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reported having received instructions to proceed to Mocha. It did not make clear who had given the instructions.
British security firm Ambrey said the vessel, travelling from Bosaso, Somalia, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reported having received instructions to proceed to Mocha. It did not make clear who had given the instructions.
Image: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

People in a wooden boat opened fire on a Comoros-flagged livestock carrier in the Red Sea near Yemen on Thursday and the vessel was detained by the Yemeni Coast Guard, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

A maritime security official in the Yemeni government told Reuters the vessel was released after being held on suspicion, with naval forces concerned because its AIS tracking system was turned off and it was sailing north from the Horn of Africa.

British security firm Ambrey said the vessel, travelling from Bosaso, Somalia, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reported having received instructions to proceed to Mocha. It did not make clear who had given the instructions.

The security firm advised vessels not to transit east of the Hanish Islands, 30NM to the northwest of Mocha, a port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast, and to maintain a safe distance from small boat activity.

Since Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in what they say are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has responded by launching attacks on Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Houthis for Thursday's attack.

Reuters 

MORE:

Rescued crew of Greek ship sank by Houthis taken to Saudi Arabia

Ten mariners rescued after Houthi militants sank a Greek ship last week have arrived in Saudi Arabia, maritime security sources said on Monday, after ...
News
1 week ago

Six crew rescued, 15 missing after Houthis sink latest Greek ship in Red Sea

Rescuers pulled six crew members alive from the Red Sea after Houthi militants attacked and sank a second ship this week, while the fate of another ...
News
2 weeks ago

Latest Red Sea attack on Greek ship kills four crew, wounds two

A drone and speedboat attack off Yemen killed four seafarers on a Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier, an official with knowledge of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two crew wounded, two missing in attack on ship off Yemen; Houthis claim assault on Greek bulk carrier

Two crew members of a Greek-managed vessel were wounded and two were missing in a drone attack off Yemen on Monday, hours after Iran-aligned Houthi ...
News
2 weeks ago

Yemen’s Houthis likely to be persistent problem for US: senior military official

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement will likely be a persistent problem for the US in the future, a senior US military official said on Tuesday, ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  2. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  3. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  4. Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84