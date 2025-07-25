World

Hollywood bling for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

25 July 2025 - 12:20 By Rory Carroll and Dawn Chmielewski
Team South Africa athletes seen during the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France, on July 26, 2024.
Image: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have named TV and film executive Peter Rice as head of ceremonies and content, marking the first time a major Hollywood figure will oversee the creative production of the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies.

Rice, who has had senior leadership experience with 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company, will serve as lead executive producer for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies in Los Angeles.

“Our ceremonies will capture the energy, innovation and creativity of Los Angeles as well as the emotion that exists at the heart of every Olympic Games,” Rice told Reuters in an interview.

“The challenge is to welcome the world in a way that's not only memorable, but truly representative of LA's unique spirit — a city that stands at the crossroads of creativity, sports, and art.”

The British American producer will shape the creative vision and oversee production of all four ceremonies at two iconic venues: the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the newly built SoFi Stadium.

He said his experience with global sporting events like the Super Bowl, World Series, and Fifa World Cup has prepared him for the task, and emphasised that assembling a world-class production team was his priority.

“We need people with deep Olympic experience who can also tap into LA's creativity and energy,” he said, adding that the selection of a production company is expected by year’s end.

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman expressed enthusiasm for Rice's appointment, citing their 25-year friendship and Rice's unique blend of business, technical, financial and creative skills.

“I knew he was our number one draft pick,” Wasserman said.

Rice, whose projects have earned 51 Academy Award and 293 Emmy nominations, hopes the ceremonies reflect Southern California’s spirit of optimism.

“It’s a place where people go to pursue their dreams, and the Olympics are all about people’s dreams,” he said.

The LA Games open on July 14, 2028, with the Paralympic Games after in August. It will be the first time Los Angeles has hosted a Paralympics.

Reuters

