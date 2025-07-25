World

London's Kew Gardens opens carbon garden to highlight climate crisis

25 July 2025 - 11:59 By Sarah Mills
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman looks up at a fungi-inspired pavilion as part of the new Carbon Garden, a permanent installation highlighting the role of plants and fungi in tackling climate change, at Kew Gardens in London on July 2025.
A woman looks up at a fungi-inspired pavilion as part of the new Carbon Garden, a permanent installation highlighting the role of plants and fungi in tackling climate change, at Kew Gardens in London on July 2025.
Image: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

London's Kew Gardens will open a new garden focused on carbon that will showcase its importance in sustaining life, but also explore the role of carbon dioxide in the climate crisis and how plants can combat it.

The Carbon Garden will feature 6,500 plants, 35 new trees as well as a central pavilion structure inspired by fungi and will be a permanent fixture at the botanical gardens, which were opened in 1759 and today are a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“The garden aims to show how crucial carbon is, while warning of the damage being caused by increasing carbon dioxide emissions,” said manager of garden design at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richard Wilford.

The year 2024 was the hottest on record, with global carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector hitting a record high.

As well as signs explaining concepts such as photosynthesis, the process by which plants turn carbon dioxide into organic matter, the area will feature a so-called dry garden filled with hardy plants such as lavender that are able to cope in heat.

The garden, which took Wilford and his team more than four years to build, includes new trees selected for their resilience to future projected climate conditions and their ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Amanda Cooper, a doctoral researcher who consulted on the garden, said planting more such trees would be part of the solution to tackling climate change.

“By re-establishing woodlands, by stopping our deforestation, we can hopefully make a dent in what is being emitted to the atmosphere,” Cooper said.

“It's not a complete dent because we're still emitting fossil fuel emissions from our cars and factories, but it's a start.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Lost fynbos seeds from underground ‘time capsules’ in South Africa can grow again

These time capsules of historical fynbos varieties offer enormous hope for restoring indigenous fynbos across the Cape floral region
Science
4 months ago

South Africa launches its first vehicle emissions study in Johannesburg

The project aims to gather accurate emissions data from vehicles in Johannesburg and the broader Gauteng region.
Motoring
21 hours ago

How schools are being built for extreme heat — without aircon

Mud and clay allow passive cooling as the material is a natural temperature regulator, absorbing heat during the day and releasing it at night.
News
1 week ago

Climate fund targets wildlife bonds for every country in Africa

Money borrowed using wildlife bonds usually target emblematic species but the Global Environment Facility hopes they can be expanded to include ...
News
1 week ago

World risks R700-trillion in economic losses from vanishing wetlands: report

The global destruction of wetlands, which support fisheries, agriculture and flood control, may mean the loss of $39-trillion in economic benefits by ...
News
1 week ago

Climate crisis hits health care

Patients in rural areas forced to skip or stop medications for chronic conditions as storms and floods batter clinics
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Say aloe to a nursery created from cast-offs next to Constantia highway News
  2. A future seen in the stars News
  3. A slice of the Karoo in London Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this ... Lifestyle
  5. Top three flowers to plant in your garden to stay healthy Lifestyle
  6. The joys of Jozi park life Lifestyle
  7. OPINION | Ecological and economic argument to turn Outeniqua steam line into ... Ideas
  8. How to grow summer herbs Home & Gardening

Most read

  1. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  2. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  3. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  4. Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84