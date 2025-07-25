At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said on Friday, as fighting between the Southeast Asian countries continued for a second day.
Around 1,500 Cambodian families from Banteay Ampil district in the Oddar Meanchey province near the conflict zone have been evacuated to safety, Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the provincial administration, said on Facebook.
Reuters
One civilian dead in Cambodia after border clashes with Thailand, official says
Image: REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said on Friday, as fighting between the Southeast Asian countries continued for a second day.
Around 1,500 Cambodian families from Banteay Ampil district in the Oddar Meanchey province near the conflict zone have been evacuated to safety, Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the provincial administration, said on Facebook.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Landmine dispute escalates tensions between Thailand and Cambodia
Thailand closes border crossings with Cambodia as dispute deepens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos