World

One civilian dead in Cambodia after border clashes with Thailand, official says

25 July 2025 - 07:30 By Devjyot Ghoshal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Cambodian military BM-21 Grad rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, around 40km from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple in Cambodia, on July 25 2025.
A Cambodian military BM-21 Grad rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, around 40km from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple in Cambodia, on July 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Soveit Yarn

At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said on Friday, as fighting between the Southeast Asian countries continued for a second day.

Around 1,500 Cambodian families from Banteay Ampil district in the Oddar Meanchey province near the conflict zone have been evacuated to safety, Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the provincial administration, said on Facebook.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

A Thai F-16 fighter jet bombed targets in Cambodia, both sides said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes on Thursday ...
News
16 hours ago

Landmine dispute escalates tensions between Thailand and Cambodia

Thailand has accused Cambodia of placing landmines in a disputed border area after three soldiers were injured, but Phnom Penh denied the claim and ...
News
2 days ago

Thailand closes border crossings with Cambodia as dispute deepens

Thailand's military has closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Diepkloof Ext is a sought-after area among Soweto property buyers South Africa
  2. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  3. Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double News
  4. Pupil dies, several injured after 'drunk' KZN scholar transport driver crashes South Africa
  5. Guns used in DJ Sumbody murder linked to at least 10 cases, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

Thailand bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates | REUTERS
American agency S&P downgrades Senegal's credit rating from B to B-