US-funded contraceptives for poor nations to be burnt in France, sources say

The Belgian foreign ministry said Brussels had held talks with US authorities and “explored all possible options to prevent the destruction, including temporary relocation”.
“Despite these efforts, and with full respect for our partners, no viable alternative could be secured. Nevertheless, Belgium continues to seek solutions to avoid this regrettable outcome,” it said on Tuesday.
“Sexual and reproductive health must not be subject to ideological constraints,” it added.
The supplies, worth $9.7m (R171.85m), are due to expire between April 2027 and September 2031, according to an internal document listing the warehouse stocks and verified by three sources.
Sarah Shaw, associate director of advocacy at MSI Reproductive Choices, told Reuters the NPO had volunteered to pay for the supplies to be repackaged without USAID branding and shipped to countries in need, but the offer was declined by the US government.
“MSI offered to pay for repackaging, shipping and import duties but they were not open to that. We were told the US government would only sell the supplies at the full market value,” said Shaw.
She did not elaborate on how much the NPO was prepared to pay, but said she felt the rejection was based on the Trump's administration's more restrictive stance on abortion and family planning.
“This is clearly not about saving money. It feels more like an ideological assault on reproductive rights and one that is already harming women.”
She added many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa had relied on USAID for access to contraception and the aid cuts would lead to a rise in unsafe abortions.
The UN's sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA also offered to buy the contraceptives outright, three sources told Reuters, without disclosing the financial terms of the proposal.
However, negotiations broke down, a source with knowledge of the talks said, in part due to a lack of response from the US government. UNFPA declined to comment.
One of the sources with knowledge of the issue said the Trump administration was acting in accordance with the Mexico City policy, an anti-abortion pact in which Trump reinstated US participation in January. The pact forbids the US government from contributing to or working with organisations providing funding or supplies that offer access to abortions.
The source said there was no way for the US government to ensure UNFPA would not share the contraceptives with groups offering abortions, violating the Mexico City policy. The state department also told Reuters these were factors in their decision on Wednesday and added it had avoided $34.1m (R604.18m) in costs by cancelling other orders placed under the Biden administration.
The source also said the matter was complicated because the contraceptives in Belgium were embossed with the USAID trademark and Washington did not want any USAID-branded supplies to be rerouted elsewhere.
UNFPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the concerns raised by the source.
One of the two sources who told Reuters the stocks of contraceptives were being trucked to France said it would probably take dozens of truckloads and at least two weeks to move the supplies out of the Geel warehouse, with a third source also confirming the scale of the operation. The French government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Chemonics, the contractor managing the supply chain for USAid's family planning programme, declined to comment on the plans to destroy the supplies.
Reuters
US-funded contraceptives for poor nations to be burnt in France, sources say
