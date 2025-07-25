US lifts sanctions on Myanmar junta allies after general praises Trump

The treasury department did not explain the reason for the move, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On July 11, Myanmar's ruling military general, Min Aung Hlaing, asked Trump in a letter for a reduction in the 40% tariff rate on his country's exports to the US and said he was ready to send a negotiating team to Washington if needed.
“The senior general acknowledged the president's strong leadership in guiding his country towards national prosperity with the spirit of a true patriot,” state media said at the time.
In his response to a letter from Trump notifying Myanmar of the tariff to take effect on August 1, Min Aung Hlaing proposed a reduced rate of 10% to 20%, with Myanmar slashing its levy on US imports to a range of zero to 10%.
Min Aung Hlaing also asked Trump “to reconsider easing and lifting the economic sanctions imposed on Myanmar as they hinder the shared interests and prosperity of both countries and their peoples”.
Myanmar is one of the world's main sources of sought-after rare earth minerals used in hi-tech defence and consumer applications. Securing supplies of the minerals is a major focus for the Trump administration in its strategic competition with China, which is responsible for 90% of rare earth processing capacity. Most of Myanmar's rare earth mines are in areas controlled by the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic group fighting the junta, and are processed in China.
John Sifton, Asia advocacy director of Human Rights Watch, called the US move “shocking” and its motivation unclear.
“The action suggests a major shift is under way in US policy, which had centred on punitive action against Myanmar's military regime, which only four years ago carried out a coup d'etat against a democratically elected government and is implicated in crimes against humanity and genocide,” he said in an emailed statement.
“The decision will cause deep concern among victims of the Myanmar military and everyone who has been fighting and advocating for a return to democratic rule in Myanmar.”
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
